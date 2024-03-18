Given the changing of the guard from long-time voice actor Charles Martinet over to Kevin Afghani as Mario in Super Mario Bros Wonder and Wario in WarioWare: Move It, it’s fair enough if you thought Princess Peach has a new voice actor, too.

Keep reading to find out who the Princess Peach voice actor is in Princess Peach Showtime and to find out what else she has appeared in over the years.

Before you go, check out the new Pastel Pink Joy-Cons releasing alongside Peach's new game!

More like this

Who voices Princess Peach in Showtime?

Samantha Kelly is the voice actor for Princess Peach in Princess Peach Showtime. The long-time Princess Peach voice actor has been confirmed to be reprising her role thanks to a video clip from a fan at an event.

Rumours had been circulating that Peach was given a new voice actor for Showtime but that is not the case. While not officially confirmed by Nintendo, we’ve got confirmation from Samantha Kelly herself thanks to a short clip posted on X by CattyPeachy.

Check out the clip below to hear her confirm the news for yourself:

It’s nice to know at last who is voicing Princess Peach in Showtime. Although it should be noted that this isn’t Princess Peach’s first major game! That was Super Princess Peach on the DS back in 2005.

What else has she appeared in?

Princess Peach voice actor Samantha Kelly. @samanthakellypeach/Instagram

While Samantha Kelly is famous for providing the voice of Princess Peach, you may have seen her in any number of other films or TV shows. You will have heard her as the voice of Toad and Toadette in many a Nintendo game, at least.

Samantha Kelly’s IMDb page lists nearly 300 actress and voice actress roles over the years. The most notable, of course, are Nintendo games including Super Mario Bros Wonder, and every game starring Princess Peach or Toad since 2007’s Mario Strikers Charged Football on the Wii.

A lot of her acting roles are listed as uncredited on IMDb but the sheer number of films and TV shows on Kelly’s credits means you would have seen her in something over the years.

She’s appeared in the likes of 21 and 22 Jump Street, Clifford the Big Red Dog, A Star Is Born, Bumblebee, and many, many more. Even if just as a background character, you’re sure to have seen her in something in the last 20 years or so.

Subscribe to our free gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.