However, assembling the rarest is a completely different matter.

While various hacks are believed to improve a player's odds of pulling these extra rare cards, such as the bent packs theory or the Wonder Pick exploit, it turns out there's only a handful of ways to add these to your in-game binders.

Luckily, this quick and easy guide will tell you all you need to know.

What are the rarest cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket?

Pokémon.

Out of all of the cards currently available in Pokémon TCG Pocket, the rarest cards are the golden variants of the following:

Pikachu ex (Crown rare)

Charizard ex (Crown rare)

Mewtwo ex (Crown rare)

While these function exactly the same as their regular ex counterparts in the games, these three stand out with their visually stunning full-body artwork backed by a dazzling golden backdrop.

However, the cinch is that these have the lowest pull rates in the entire game. Anyone who shares that they've snagged one of these golden ex cards in a pull feels like Charlie Bucket finally getting a ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

Each of these cards, no matter the rarity, already makes for some of the best decks in the game's current meta.

So, replacing a regular Pikachu ex, for example, with its golden version will definitely make your deck stand out.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get rare cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon.

There are three ways to get the rarest cards, or any rare cards, in Pokémon TCG Pocket: Pulling them in packs, spending Pack Points at the Pack Point Exchange, or Wonder Picks.

Pulling in packs

You can get Pikachu ex, Charizard ex, or Mewtwo ex in any of Pokémon TCG Pocket's Genetic Apex booster packs.

This is the method with the lowest odds of pulling one of Pokemon TCGP's three rarest cards like the Crown rare Mewtwo ex, with its pull rate (offering rates in-game) being a mere 0.160 per cent.

Even if you manage to pull one, getting a specific one of the three Crown rare cards is 0.053 per cent.

There's also the hope of pulling a rare card in a God Pack with a 0.05 per cent chance; within those odds, if you manage to get a God Pack, there's a five per cent chance you'll get one of the three golden Crown rare cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

The Pack Point Exchange

Spending Pack Points in the titular Pack Point Exchange is the only guaranteed way to get rare cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but it's also the biggest grind.

In the case of the golden Crown rare editions of Pikachu ex, Charizard ex, and Mewtwo ex, each cost 2,500 Pack Points. That's 1,000 more than the alternative-artwork 3-Star rare versions of the same cards.

For an even bigger contrast, that's over 71 times the amount of 35 Pack Points you can buy the cheapest cards for, like the 1-Diamond rare Bulbasaur or Hitmonchan.

This means that to afford any one of these rarest cards in Pokémon TCGP individually, you'll have to open 500 packs to get the Pack Points needed. Hopefully, you'll be lucky enough to pull one of the three while you're at it.

Wonder Picks

A Wonder Pick could be the quickest and easiest way to get one of the rarest cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket, if you're lucky enough.

If one of your in-game friends opens a pack to find a golden Crown rare Charizard ex, Mewtwo ex, or Pikachu ex, it will be available in one of your Wonder Picks along with all other cards pulled in that pack.

The odds of each of the five cards in a Wonder Pick are all equal, so you have a one-in-five chance of pulling one of the rarest cards in the game for yourself.

The difficult part is being lucky enough to have a friend who has pulled one of these rare cards in a pack themselves. To give yourself the best chance, add as many friends as possible, keep checking your Wonder Picks every day, and be sure that your Wonder Stamina metre is charged.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.