Mewtwo has etched its way into Pokémon folklore. The fan favourite was first introduced in Pokémon Red and Blue way back in the long, long ago times of the 1990s - and was an instant classic.

The mysterious alien-like design is creepy enough to be cool without looking downright terrifying, and this was only backed up further by the incredible Pokémon: The First Movie (1998).

Now, Mewtwo has been added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in the form of a seven-star Tera Raid Battle. Defeat the Mightiest Mark holding Mewtwo to earn a chance to catch it – only one per save file, we’re afraid!

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Read on for our best Tera Raid tips and to find out what the best Mewtwo counters and weaknesses to exploit are.

Skip to the end of the page to find out how to unlock Mew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, too!

When are the Mewtwo Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Mewtwo Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are taking place between Friday 1st September (1am BST) to Monday 18th September 2023 (12:59am BST).

You will have until 12:59am on 18th September to defeat and catch this special Mewtwo holding the Mightiest Mark.

The Mewtwo Tera Raid is a seven-star battle. This means you will need to be able to find black Tera Raid crystals on the open world map if you’re looking to complete the event by yourself or instigate the battle.

As such, you will need to have completed the game and then some. More on that below.

How to get Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to defeat the legendary Pokémon in a seven-star Tera Raid Battle.

Once you have defeated the powerful Psychic-type foe, you will be given the chance to catch Mewtwo to keep for your own use, along with the Mightiest Mark.

While anyone can take part in the Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle with other players online, if you wish to tackle the event on your own or instigate the battle to take on with your friends, you will need to have completed the game first.

To unlock seven-star Tera Raids, you will need to complete the game. After you have done so, you need to defeat all of the Gyms once more and complete the Ace Tournament. Then, you need to take part in 10 different four and five-star Tera Raids.

Once you’ve done all that, you should start seeing black crystals containing high-level Tera Raids on the map. Remember to download the latest Poké Portal news from the in-game menu to participate in the event if you haven’t done so already:

Poké Portal Mystery Gift Check Poké Portal News



Now you’ve unlocked the Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle, it’s time to defeat your powerful foe before you can catch it.

Best Mewtwo counters and weaknesses to exploit

As a Psychic-type Pokémon, the best counters to exploit Mewtwo’s weaknesses will come from using your best Bug, Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon and attacks.

Dark-type Pokémon will also nullify any Psychic-type attacks Mewtwo throws at them.

It’s best to avoid using a Fighting or Poison-type Pokémon against Mewtwo, as Psychic-type attacks are super effective against those. Psychic attacks are not very effective against Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon, too.

Scizor is a great choice as it is Bug and Steel-type. Luckily, you can catch a Scizor – and other good Pokémon to use against Mewtwo – in other ongoing Tera Raid events.

The Prepare the Offence and A Show of Supporters Tera Raid Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are running alongside the dates of the Mewtwo event (from 1st September until the 18th).

In these, you can catch Scizor, Blissey, Hydreigon, Hatterene and Grimmsnarl.

Completing these Raid Battles will also unlock you some useful items, including Exp Candy.

Another great Mewtwo counter is Mew. Each Mew used in this seven-star Tera Raid Battle receives a significant boost to its stats. Make sure one of your team has a Mew with the optimum Tera-type (Dark, Bug or Ghost) and battle away.

How to get Mew? That’s another question which is answered below.

What about how to get Mew? That one’s easier!

To get Mew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, all you need to do is enter GETYOURMEW into the Mystery Gift section of the in-game menu.

Connect online and input GETYOURMEW into Mystery Gift and you are granted your very own Mew with one of any of the Tera types.

You have until Monday 18th September 2023 (3:59pm BST) to unlock your Mew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Each Mew is Level 5 and knows Swift, Light Screen, Life Dew and one other move that is attached to the Tera Type given.

