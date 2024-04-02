Pokémon Quest lies in both camps, with a release on both Switch and mobile.

It is a free-to-play title with an adorable retro art style and plenty of things to do. You manage your base, complete expeditions and get new Pokémon on your team by luring them in with food.

That last part is interesting, and a huge part of the game. With the cooking pot in the base camp, you put your ingredients to use.

If you have the ingredients but don't know how to use them, fear not: We're here to help.

Let's take a look at the cooking process and the all 18 recipes in Pokémon Quest.

How to cook in Pokémon Quest

So, you've completed a few expeditions and obtained some ingredients. It's time to start using that cooking pot in base camp. But before you get started, there are a few things you should know.

Firstly, you'll unlock different pots available as you progress through the game. The one you unlock after the tutorial (Iron Pot) can only contain three ingredients.

To unlock better ones, and collect more Pokémon, you'll need to make progress on your expeditions.

You should also be aware of the different qualities of recipes. The higher the quality, the more turns it will take to make.

However, if you get a better pot it'll take less time. So we recommend making levelling up your pot a priority!

Also, you should know which family each ingredient belongs to. Because recipes often require a type of ingredient, rather than the item itself. Let's take a look at what these are:

Small - Tiny Mushroom, Bluk Berry, Apricorn or Fossil

- Tiny Mushroom, Bluk Berry, Apricorn or Fossil Precious - Big Root, Icy Rock, Honey, Balm Mushroom

- Big Root, Icy Rock, Honey, Balm Mushroom Very Precious - Rainbow Matter

- Rainbow Matter Mystical - Mystic Shell

- Mystic Shell Red - Tiny Mushroom or Big Root

- Tiny Mushroom or Big Root Blue - Bluk Berry or Icy Rock

- Bluk Berry or Icy Rock Yellow - Apricorn or Honey

- Apricorn or Honey Grey - Fossil or Balm Mushroom

- Fossil or Balm Mushroom Soft Things - Tiny Mushroom, Bluk Berry, Big Root, Honey or Balm Mushroom

- Tiny Mushroom, Bluk Berry, Big Root, Honey or Balm Mushroom Hard Things - Apricorn, Fossil or Icy Rock

- Apricorn, Fossil or Icy Rock Sweet Things - Bluk Berry or Honey

- Bluk Berry or Honey Mushroom - Tiny Mushroom or Balm Mushroom

- Tiny Mushroom or Balm Mushroom Mineral - Icy Rock or Fossil

- Icy Rock or Fossil Plant - Apricorn or Big Root

Now, let's take a look at the recipes themselves...

Pokémon Quest recipes list

As we've stated, there are 18 recipes in Pokémon Quest. Each one is made with a very specific amount of ingredient families, with the exception of the first one. Let's take a look at them.

Mulligan Stew à la Cube - this is the default recipe that you'll make with any combination. It will attract a few Pokémon.

- this is the default recipe that you'll make with any combination. It will attract a few Pokémon. Red Stew à la Cube - made using a combination of four red ingredients, and it will attract Red Pokémon.

- made using a combination of four red ingredients, and it will attract Red Pokémon. Blue Soda à la Cube - made using a combination of four blue ingredients, and it will attract Blue Pokémon.

- made using a combination of four blue ingredients, and it will attract Blue Pokémon. Yellow Curry à la Cube - made using a combination of four yellow ingredients, and it will attract Yellow Pokémon.

- made using a combination of four yellow ingredients, and it will attract Yellow Pokémon. Grey Porridge à la Cube - made using a combination of four grey ingredients, and it will attract Grey Pokémon.

- made using a combination of four grey ingredients, and it will attract Grey Pokémon. Mouth Watering Dip à la Cube - made using four soft and three blue ingredients, it will attract Water Pokémon.

- made using four soft and three blue ingredients, it will attract Water Pokémon. Plain Crepe à la Cube - made using three sweet and two grey ingredients, it will attract Normal-type Pokémon.

- made using three sweet and two grey ingredients, it will attract Normal-type Pokémon. Sludge Soup à la Cube - made using four mushroom and three soft ingredients, it will attract Poison Pokémon.

- made using four mushroom and three soft ingredients, it will attract Poison Pokémon. Mud Pie à la Cube - made using two mineral and three soft ingredients, it will attract Ground Pokémon.

- made using two mineral and three soft ingredients, it will attract Ground Pokémon. Veggie Smoothie à la Cube - made using four plant and two soft ingredients, it will attract Grass Pokémon.

- made using four plant and two soft ingredients, it will attract Grass Pokémon. Honey Nectar à la Cube - made using four sweet and three yellow ingredients, it will attract Bug Pokémon.

- made using four sweet and three yellow ingredients, it will attract Bug Pokémon. Brain Food à la Cube - made using three sweet and two hard ingredients, it will attract Psychic Pokémon.

- made using three sweet and two hard ingredients, it will attract Psychic Pokémon. Stone Soup à la Cube - made using four hard and two mineral ingredients, it will attract Rock Pokémon.

- made using four hard and two mineral ingredients, it will attract Rock Pokémon. Light-as-Air Casserole à la Cube - made using three mineral and two plant ingredients, it will attract Flying Pokémon.

- made using three mineral and two plant ingredients, it will attract Flying Pokémon. Hot Pot à la Cube - made using three mushroom and one red ingredient, it will attract Fire Pokémon.

- made using three mushroom and one red ingredient, it will attract Fire Pokémon. Watt a Risotto à la Cube - made using four soft and three yellow ingredients, it will attract Electric Pokémon.

- made using four soft and three yellow ingredients, it will attract Electric Pokémon. Get Swole Syrup à la Cube - made using three sweet and two mushroom ingredients, it will attract Fighting Pokémon.

- made using three sweet and two mushroom ingredients, it will attract Fighting Pokémon. Ambrosia of Legends à la Cube - made using one mystical ingredient, it will attract Rare Pokémon.

And that's every recipe in Pokémon Quest. Good luck building a team with your culinary skills!

