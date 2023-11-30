Pokémon Go Timeless Travels: Start date & event details for new season
Time to get travelling!
Pokémon Go was a groundbreaking game when it dropped back in 2016.
Using augmented reality, it merged our world with that of our favourite video game creatures. It also got our step count up a considerable amount.
And it's still massively popular today. This year saw Pokémon Go Fest come to London, where fans played the game for bonus items and celebrated all things Pokémon.
The game is proving its relevance with a new season: Pokémon Go Timeless Travels. If you're as curious as we are, let's take a closer look at where Pokémon Go is going next...
When does Pokémon Go Timeless Travels start? Release date and time
The next Pokémon Go season - Timeless Travel - goes live on 1st December 2023 at 10am local time. That's only one day away, so have your Poké Balls (smartphones) at the ready!
If you don't already have the game, now would be a good time to download it. Better late than never, and it's free!
When does Pokémon Go Timeless Travels end?
Pokémon Go Timeless Travels ends on 1st March 2024 at 10am local time. It's a long season that'll take you right into spring, so we're expecting a lot of exciting features and bonuses.
Wondering what exactly these features will be? Let's take a further look...
What does Pokémon Go Timeless Travels entail? The new season explained
As with every new season of Pokémon Go, we can expect a plethora of new challenges, events, bonuses and - of course - pocket monsters themselves. In fact, let's start with them.
New Pokémon
At the moment, there are five confirmed new Pokémon coming with the Timeless Travels season. As the season is four months long, we imagine there will be plenty more. But the ones we're certain of are:
- Lab Coat Pikachu
- Hisuian Samurott
- Hisuian Typhlosion
- Hisuian Decidueye
- Wyrdeer
Seasonal Bonuses
There are five seasonal bonuses that take place through the course of Timeless Travels. A couple of these depend on your current level, but most of them are accessible to all. They are:
- Players level 31 or above get a higher chance for a Rare Candy XL after winning an in-person five-star raid
- Players level 31 or above get one Candy XL when trading
- An extra Candy when trading Pokémon
- Earn increased XP for a seven-day PokéStop spin streak
- Earn increased XP and Stardust for a seven-day Pokémon catch streak
- Pay-to-play Timed Research quests at the start of every month
Seasonal Events
Now, let's take a look at the events that will be taking place across the season. As we've said, it's a long season, so there may be more to come.
We'll update this page when they do, but at the time of writing the following events have been confirmed:
- Hisuian Samurott Raid Day – 3rd December
- Catch-Up Community Day – 16th to 17th December
- Community Day – 6th January 2024
- Community Day Classic – 20th January 2024
- Community Day – 4th February 2024
Spawn Rates
A new season means a change in spawn rates, so different Pokémon are more likely to appear in certain locations. And the location does matter! For example, cities and forests have different Pokémon. As does the northern and southern hemisphere.
We'll separate the lists into these categories below - hopefully your favourite will fall into your location on the Venn diagram!
Forests
- Smoliv
- Parasect
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Passimian
- Scyther
- Combee
- Dwebble
Cities
- Zigzagoon
- Ampharos
- Vulpix
- Sneasel
- Nimble
- Trubbish
- Klink
Mountains
- Alolan Geodude
- Bronzor
- Roggenrola
- Rhyhorn
- Larvitar
- Sableye
- Drilbur
Beaches
- Paldean Wooper
- Alolan Dugtrio
- Shellder
- Goomy
- Lotad
- Corphish
- Clamperl
Northern Hemisphere
- Deerling
- Fennekin
- Beldum
- Pidove
- Foongus
- Chespin
- Froakie
Southern Hemisphere
- Deerling
- Shroomish
- Gible
- Treecko
- Torchic
- Mudkip
- Starly
As soon as anything else surfaces about the upcoming season, we'll be sure to let you know right here. For now, though, let's get ready to increase our step count and get fit this winter!
