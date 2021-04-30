Pokemon Go Snap Celebration event: All the Field Research Tasks and Rewards
As Pokemon Go celebrates Pokemon Snap, there are loads of rewards to earn.
It’s a good day to be a Pokemon fan, with New Pokemon Snap launching into the world on Nintendo Switch consoles, and Pokemon Go is hosting a special event to mark the occasion.
The New Pokemon Snap Celebration event in Pokemon Go began on 29th April and will end on 2nd May at 8pm. And it offers plenty of Snap-themed things for you to do in Pokemon Go. For one thing, Shiny Smeargle will be spawning for the first time during this window.
Keep on reading and we’ll break down all the essential details on the Pokemon Go: New Pokemon Snap Celebration event’s research tasks, quest steps, rewards and more.
Pokemon Go: Snap Celebration Field Research Tasks and Rewards
As summed up by the experts at SilphScience on Reddit, these are the Field Research Tasks for this event and what they will reward you with:
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon, rewards with a Croagunk, Stunfisk, Stunky, Wooper or Wurmple encounter
- Use 5 Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon, rewards with an Alolan Vulpix or Lapras encounter
- Take a Snapshot of a wild Pokémon, rewards with 3 Pinap Berries or Razz Berries
- Take 5 Snapshots of wild Pokémon, rewards with a Dodrio, Skarmory or Mantine encounter
Pokemon Go: Snap Celebration Timed Research Quest Steps and Rewards
Taking pictures of Pokemon in the wild is the main theme of this event’s quest chain, appropriately enough! To do this, simply press the camera button at the top of the screen when you’re in a wild encounter with the Pokemon in question. These are the specific steps you’ll need to follow:
Step One
- Take a Snapshot of Metapod, Aipom or Lotad in the wild, rewards with five PokéBalls
- Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon, rewards with a Bunnelby encounter
- Take 3 Snapshots of wild Pokémon, rewards with a Meowth encounter
- Rewards for completing all three stages of Step One: 750 XP, five Nanab Berries, Dodrio encounter
Step Two
- Take a Snapshot of Sandshrew, Trapinch or Cacnea in the wild, rewards with 10 PokéBalls
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon, rewards with a Sandshrew encounter
- Take 3 Snapshots of wild Ground Pokémon, rewards with an Onix encounter
- Rewards for completing all three stages of Step Two: 1250 XP, five Razz Berries, Skamory encounter
Step Three
- Take a Snapshot of Chinchou, Finneon or Ducklett in the wild, rewards with 10 Great Balls
- Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon, rewards with a Wailmer encounter
- Take 3 Snapshots of wild Water Pokémon, rewards with a Qwilfish encounter
- Rewards for completing all three stages of Step Three: 2000 XP, five Pinap Berries, Matine encounter
Step Four
- Take 15 Snapshots of Wild Pokémon, rewards with 10 Great Balls
- Take a Snapshot of Dodrio, Mantine or Skamory in the wild, rewards with a Skorupi encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon, rewards with 1000 Stardust
- Rewards for completing all three stages of Step Four: 8000 XP, Clamperl encounter
Pokemon Go: Snap Celebration boosted spawns
The following Pokemon will have a boosted spawn rate throughout the New Pokemon Snap Celebration event, which means they should be easier to spot as you wander around in the game:
- Aipom (shiny available)
- Audino
- Cacnea
- Chinchou (shiny available)
- Dodrio
- Ducklett
- Finneon
- Geodude
- Hoothoot
- Lotad (shiny available)
- Magikarp (shiny available)
- Mantine
- Metapod
- Sandshrew (shiny available)
- Skamory (shiny available)
- Trapinch (shiny available)
Pokemon Go: Snap Celebration Raid Bosses
According to the Silph Road on Reddit, these are the Raid Bosses you can battle during this week’s event at Raid locations near you:
- One-star raids:
- Trapinch (shiny available)
- Bulbasaur (shiny available)
- Espurr
- Ducklett
- Shinx (shiny available)
- Three-star raids:
- Vaporeon
- Meganium
- Hippowdon
- Sharpedo
- Venusaur (shiny available)
- Tyranitar
- Five-star raids:
- Tornadus_Incarnate (shiny available)
- Thundurus_Incarnate (shiny available)
- Landorus_Incarnate (shiny available)
- Mega raids:
- Venusaur (shiny available)
- Abomasnow (shiny available)
- Lopunny (shiny available)
