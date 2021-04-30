Pokemon Go Snap Celebration event: All the Field Research Tasks and Rewards

It’s a good day to be a Pokemon fan, with New Pokemon Snap launching into the world on Nintendo Switch consoles, and Pokemon Go is hosting a special event to mark the occasion.

The New Pokemon Snap Celebration event in Pokemon Go began on 29th April and will end on 2nd May at 8pm. And it offers plenty of Snap-themed things for you to do in Pokemon Go. For one thing, Shiny Smeargle will be spawning for the first time during this window.

Keep on reading and we’ll break down all the essential details on the Pokemon Go: New Pokemon Snap Celebration event’s research tasks, quest steps, rewards and more.

Pokemon Go: Snap Celebration Field Research Tasks and Rewards

As summed up by the experts at SilphScience on Reddit, these are the Field Research Tasks for this event and what they will reward you with:

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon , rewards with a Croagunk, Stunfisk, Stunky, Wooper or Wurmple encounter

, rewards with a Croagunk, Stunfisk, Stunky, Wooper or Wurmple encounter Use 5 Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon , rewards with an Alolan Vulpix or Lapras encounter

, rewards with an Alolan Vulpix or Lapras encounter Take a Snapshot of a wild Pokémon , rewards with 3 Pinap Berries or Razz Berries

, rewards with 3 Pinap Berries or Razz Berries Take 5 Snapshots of wild Pokémon, rewards with a Dodrio, Skarmory or Mantine encounter

Pokemon Go: Snap Celebration Timed Research Quest Steps and Rewards

Taking pictures of Pokemon in the wild is the main theme of this event’s quest chain, appropriately enough! To do this, simply press the camera button at the top of the screen when you’re in a wild encounter with the Pokemon in question. These are the specific steps you’ll need to follow:

Step One

Take a Snapshot of Metapod, Aipom or Lotad in the wild , rewards with five PokéBalls

, rewards with five PokéBalls Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon , rewards with a Bunnelby encounter

, rewards with a Bunnelby encounter Take 3 Snapshots of wild Pokémon , rewards with a Meowth encounter

, rewards with a Meowth encounter Rewards for completing all three stages of Step One: 750 XP, five Nanab Berries, Dodrio encounter

Step Two

Take a Snapshot of Sandshrew, Trapinch or Cacnea in the wild , rewards with 10 PokéBalls

, rewards with 10 PokéBalls Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon , rewards with a Sandshrew encounter

, rewards with a Sandshrew encounter Take 3 Snapshots of wild Ground Pokémon , rewards with an Onix encounter

, rewards with an Onix encounter Rewards for completing all three stages of Step Two: 1250 XP, five Razz Berries, Skamory encounter

Step Three

Take a Snapshot of Chinchou, Finneon or Ducklett in the wild , rewards with 10 Great Balls

, rewards with 10 Great Balls Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon , rewards with a Wailmer encounter

, rewards with a Wailmer encounter Take 3 Snapshots of wild Water Pokémon , rewards with a Qwilfish encounter

, rewards with a Qwilfish encounter Rewards for completing all three stages of Step Three: 2000 XP, five Pinap Berries, Matine encounter

Step Four

Take 15 Snapshots of Wild Pokémon , rewards with 10 Great Balls

, rewards with 10 Great Balls Take a Snapshot of Dodrio, Mantine or Skamory in the wild , rewards with a Skorupi encounter

, rewards with a Skorupi encounter Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon , rewards with 1000 Stardust

, rewards with 1000 Stardust Rewards for completing all three stages of Step Four: 8000 XP, Clamperl encounter

Pokemon Go: Snap Celebration boosted spawns

The following Pokemon will have a boosted spawn rate throughout the New Pokemon Snap Celebration event, which means they should be easier to spot as you wander around in the game:

Aipom (shiny available)

Audino

Cacnea

Chinchou (shiny available)

Dodrio

Ducklett

Finneon

Geodude

Hoothoot

Lotad (shiny available)

Magikarp (shiny available)

Mantine

Metapod

Sandshrew (shiny available)

Skamory (shiny available)

Trapinch (shiny available)

Pokemon Go: Snap Celebration Raid Bosses

According to the Silph Road on Reddit, these are the Raid Bosses you can battle during this week’s event at Raid locations near you:

One-star raids: Trapinch (shiny available) Bulbasaur (shiny available) Espurr Ducklett Shinx (shiny available)

Three-star raids: Vaporeon Meganium Hippowdon Sharpedo Venusaur (shiny available) Tyranitar

Five-star raids: Tornadus_Incarnate (shiny available) Thundurus_Incarnate (shiny available) Landorus_Incarnate (shiny available)

Mega raids: Venusaur (shiny available) Abomasnow (shiny available) Lopunny (shiny available)



