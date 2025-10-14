Here’s everything to expect from each part, including the featured Pokémon, Raid bosses, and more.

When is Pokémon Go’s Halloween event?

Niantic has confirmed that the Pokémon Go Halloween event will begin on 21st October.

As mentioned above, the Halloween event is split into two parts this year, with the first running from 10am on 21st October through until 27th October.

Part 2 arrives at 10am on 27th October and runs through Halloween itself until 2nd November at 8pm local time.

Everything included in Pokémon Go’s Halloween event

Part 1

Part 1 introduces Poltchageist and Sinistcha as the new Pokémon included, while Sinistea and Polteageist will get shiny variants.

Raid bosses include Galarian Yamask, Sinister, and Polchageist, as well as Alolan Marowak, Hisuian Typhlosion and Hisuian Samurott.

Team Rocket’s Shadow ‘mon include Yamask and Phantump, while there are new stickers and avatar items, too.

Part 2

We’ll be honest, Part 2 sounds much more exciting. Teddiursa, Ursaring, Ursaluna, Noibat and Noivern have Halloween outfits, and all can be found in shiny variants.

Raid bosses included Halloween Mischief versions of Pikachu, Drifblim and Piplup, as well as Trick & Treats Gengar, Sinistea (with a chance of a shiny one to appear) and Poltchageist.

Players will also find themed Pokémon in 7km eggs, and you’ll get an increased chance of snagging Rare Candy and Rare Candy XL for catching costumed Pokémon on October 31 with Nice throws or better.

The GO Pass for Halloween 2025 has the following rewards for reaching milestones, too:

Tier 1

2× Catch Candy

GO Pass Deluxe: 3× Catch Candy

Tier 2

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

Tier 3

2× Candy for transferring Pokémon

Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for transferring Pokémon

GO Pass Deluxe: 3× Candy for transferring Pokémon

GO Pass Deluxe: Even greater chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for transferring Pokémon

In a neat touch, a remix of the music from Lavender Town will be played during the evenings of the Halloween event, plus there’s the usual event stickers from PokeStop spins, gifts, and store purchases.

Pokemon Go. Niantic

Speaking of store purchases, there’s a rather fetching Polteageist Hat up for grabs, seen above. Who wouldn't want that?

Read more on Pokémon:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.