So, for the time being, there are opportunities for rewards by simply catching Pokémon, exploring your local neighbourhood or winning battles.

To make things easier, we've broken down everything you need to know about Pokémon Go: Dual Destiny, including when the Research starts and ends as well as all the steps and rewards that come from completing them.

When does Pokémon Go: Dual Destiny end?

Pokémon Go: Dual Destiny. Niantic

Niantic has confirmed that the Pokémon Go: Dual Destiny event will run from 3rd December 2024 to 4th March 2025. The event will finish at 9:59am local time.

The good news is that all of the Dual Destiny Research and tasks do not have a deadline, so you can complete them whenever you please. It's when they arrive in-game that you have to keep an eye out for.

Pokémon Go: Dual Destiny Research – All tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go: Dual Destiny. Niantic

Just like all Seasonal Research in Pokémon Go, everything is released in stages. That applies to Dual Destiny as well.

Dual Destiny – Step 1 of 10

Catch 25 Pokémon – Poké Balls x25

Spin 10 Poké Stops or Gyms – Pinap Berries x10

Explore 3km – Snorlax encounter

Rewards: 2,500 XP and 2,500 Stardust

Dual Destiny – Step 2 of 10

Catch 50 Pokémon – Lure Module x1

Collect 500 Max Particles – 2,500 Stardust

Win a Max Battle – Rare Candy x1

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 2,500 Stardust

Dual Destiny – Step 3 of 10

Catch 25 Pokémon – Great Balls x25

Hatch 3 eggs – 2,500 Stardust

Complete 10 Field Research tasks – Silver Pinap Berry x1

Rewards: Delibird encounter, 2,500 XP and 2,500 Stardust

Dual Destiny – Step 4 of 10

Catch 50 Pokémon – 2,500 XP

Earn 25,000 XP – 2,500 Stardust

Earn 10,000 Stardust – Sandygast encounter

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 2,500 Stardust and 1x Star Piece

Dual Destiny – Step 5 of 10

TBC

Dual Destiny – Step 6 of 10

TBC

Dual Destiny – Step 7 of 10

TBC

Dual Destiny – Step 8 of 10

TBC

Dual Destiny – Step 9 of 10

TBC

Dual Destiny – Step 10 of 10

TBC

Once more steps are revealed by Niantic, we'll update this piece.

Pokémon Go is available across iOS and Android devices.

