Pokémon Go: Dual Destiny Research – All tasks and rewards
All the steps and rewards for the latest Seasonal Research in Pokémon Go.
Another season of Pokémon Go is now under way in the form of Pokémon Go: Dual Destiny. Lasting over three months, there's plenty to do already.
All you need to do to kick off the Special Research is log in to Pokémon Go during this period and then whatever steps are available at that time will be unlocked.
So, for the time being, there are opportunities for rewards by simply catching Pokémon, exploring your local neighbourhood or winning battles.
To make things easier, we've broken down everything you need to know about Pokémon Go: Dual Destiny, including when the Research starts and ends as well as all the steps and rewards that come from completing them.
When does Pokémon Go: Dual Destiny end?
Niantic has confirmed that the Pokémon Go: Dual Destiny event will run from 3rd December 2024 to 4th March 2025. The event will finish at 9:59am local time.
The good news is that all of the Dual Destiny Research and tasks do not have a deadline, so you can complete them whenever you please. It's when they arrive in-game that you have to keep an eye out for.
Just like all Seasonal Research in Pokémon Go, everything is released in stages. That applies to Dual Destiny as well.
Dual Destiny – Step 1 of 10
- Catch 25 Pokémon – Poké Balls x25
- Spin 10 Poké Stops or Gyms – Pinap Berries x10
- Explore 3km – Snorlax encounter
Rewards: 2,500 XP and 2,500 Stardust
Dual Destiny – Step 2 of 10
- Catch 50 Pokémon – Lure Module x1
- Collect 500 Max Particles – 2,500 Stardust
- Win a Max Battle – Rare Candy x1
Rewards: 2,500 XP, 2,500 Stardust
Dual Destiny – Step 3 of 10
- Catch 25 Pokémon – Great Balls x25
- Hatch 3 eggs – 2,500 Stardust
- Complete 10 Field Research tasks – Silver Pinap Berry x1
Rewards: Delibird encounter, 2,500 XP and 2,500 Stardust
Dual Destiny – Step 4 of 10
- Catch 50 Pokémon – 2,500 XP
- Earn 25,000 XP – 2,500 Stardust
- Earn 10,000 Stardust – Sandygast encounter
Rewards: 2,500 XP, 2,500 Stardust and 1x Star Piece
Dual Destiny – Step 5 of 10
TBC
Dual Destiny – Step 6 of 10
TBC
Dual Destiny – Step 7 of 10
TBC
Dual Destiny – Step 8 of 10
TBC
Dual Destiny – Step 9 of 10
TBC
Dual Destiny – Step 10 of 10
TBC
Once more steps are revealed by Niantic, we'll update this piece.
Pokémon Go is available across iOS and Android devices.
Matt Poskitt is a freelance journalist who specialises in arts and culture – be that movies, TV, video games, tech or otherwise. Matt headed up the games and entertainment section at T3 (Future Publishing), alongside being found across The Guardian, CNET, PC Gamer Mag, GamesIndustry.biz, Insider, iNews, IGN, TechRadar, PC Gamer Mag, NME and many more.