Pokémon Go December Community Day: Dates, times, spawns, raids & moves
Absolutely everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go December Community Day for 2021.
Published:
The Pokémon Go December Community Day event for 2021 is occurring in the game this weekend, and you’ve come to the right place for all the essential details on the timings, bonuses and which critters will be centre stage this time.
Hardened fans of Niantic’s Pokémon mobile game will know to expect unusually high spawn rates for certain creatures during this event, as well as changes to which pocket monsters will appear in eggs, raid battles and field research.
And so, if you want to be in the know, keep on reading for our full guide to the Pokémon Go December Community Day event for 2021, which is starting very soon indeed.
When is the Pokémon Go December Community Day?
The Pokémon Go December Community Day event is taking place this weekend, starting on Saturday 18th December and ending on Sunday 19th December 2021. You’ve got two days to make the most of all the goodies this event has in store.
What time does the Pokémon Go December Community Day start?
The Pokémon Go December Community Day event will start at 11am in the morning of 18th December, and that start time will be the same wherever you are in the world.
When does the Pokémon Go December Community Day end?
The Pokémon Go December Community Day event will end at 5pm on 19th December, wherever you are in the world. So you’ll want to make the most of this event while you can! Read on to learn what you can get involved with.
Pokémon Go December Community Day bonuses
These Pokémon Go December Community Day bonuses will be running throughout the event:
- Incense activated during the event will last for three hours
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours
- 1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event
- 2× Catch XP
- 2× Catch Stardust
- 25% reduced stardust cost for trades
- 1 extra special trade per day
To help you make the most of all that, the Pokémon Storage Expansion Cap has been increased from 5000 to 5500 and the Item Bag Expansion Cap has gone from 4000 to 4500.
Pokémon Go December Community Day wild encounters
On Saturday, these particular critters will have higher spawn rates as part of the Pokémon Go December Community Day wild encounters:
- Machop (Shiny version and normal version)
- Roselia (Shiny version and normal version)
- Swablu (Shiny version and normal version)
- Gible (Shiny version and normal version)
- Snivy (Shiny version and normal version)
- Fletchling (Shiny version and normal version)
And on Sunday, these will be the creatures with increased spawn rates in wild encounters:
- Eevee (Shiny version and normal version)
- Duskull (Shiny version and normal version)
- Shinx (Shiny version and normal version)
- Tepig (Shiny version and normal version)
- Oshawott (Shiny version and normal version)
Pokémon Go December Community Day raids list
If you’re wondering which pocket monsters you’ll be able to face in Raid Battles during this event, the full Pokémon Go December Community Day raids list looks like this:
- Charmander (Shiny version and normal version)
- Weedle (Shiny version and normal version)
- Abra (Shiny version and normal version)
- Gastly (Shiny version and normal version)
- Rhyhorn (Shiny version and normal version)
- Electabuzz (Shiny version and normal version)
- Magmar (Shiny version and normal version)
- Magikarp (Shiny version and normal version)
- Porygon (Shiny version and normal version)
- Seedot (Shiny version and normal version)
- Piplup (Shiny version and normal version)
Pokémon Go December Community Day moves list
The Pokémon Go December Community Day also brings with it some moves, which your Pokémon can learn when you evolve them! This is the list of moves up for grabs this time:
- Charizard: Evolve Charmeleon into a Charizard that knows the Fast Attack Dragon Breath
- Beedrill: Evolve Kakuna into a Beedrill that knows the Charged Attack Drill Run
- Alakazam: Evolve Kadabra into an Alakazam that knows the Fast Attack Counter
- Machamp: Evolve Machoke into a Machamp that knows the Charged Attack Payback
- Gengar: Evolve Haunter into a Gengar that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Punch
- Gyarados: Evolve Magikarp into a Gyarados that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail
- Vaporeon: Evolve Eevee into a Vaporeon that knows the Charged Attack Scald
- Jolteon: Evolve Eevee into a Jolteon that knows the Charged Attack Zap Cannon
- Flareon: Evolve Eevee into a Flareon that knows the Charged Attack Superpower
- Espeon: Evolve Eevee into an Espeon that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Ball
- Umbreon: Evolve Eevee into an Umbreon that knows the Charged Attack Psychic
- Shiftry: Evolve Nuzleaf into a Shiftry that knows the Fast Attack Bullet Seed
- Altaria: Evolve Swablu into an Altaria that knows the Charged Attack Moonblast
- Empoleon: Evolve Prinplup into an Empoleon that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon
- Luxray: Evolve Luxio into a Luxray that knows the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs
- Roserade: Evolve Roselia into a Roserade that knows the Fast Attack Bullet Seed or the Charged Attack Fire-type Weather Ball
- Garchomp: Evolve Gabite into a Garchomp that knows the Charged Attack Earth Power
- Rhyperior: Evolve Rhydon into a Rhyperior that knows the Charged Attack Rock Wrecker
- Electivire: Evolve Electabuzz into an Electivire that knows the Charged Attack Flamethrower
- Magmortar: Evolve Magmar into a Magmortar that knows the Charged Attack Thunderbolt
- Leafeon: Evolve Eevee into a Leafeon that knows the Fast Attack Bullet Seed
- Glaceon: Evolve Eevee into a Glaceon that knows the Charged Attack Water Pulse
- Porygon-Z: Evolve Porygon2 into a Porygon-Z that knows the Charged Attack Tri Attack
- Dusknoir: Evolve Dusclops into a Dusknoir that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Ball
- Serperior: Evolve Servine into a Serperior that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant
- Emboar: Evolve Pignite into an Emboar that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn
- Samurott: Evolve Dewott into a Samurott that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon
- Talonflame: Evolve Fletchinder into a Talonflame that knows the Fast Attack Incinerate
- Sylveon: Evolve Eevee into a Sylveon that knows the Charged Attack Psyshock
Pokémon Go December Community Day eggs
When it comes to Pokémon Go December Community Day eggs, these are the creatures you can find hatching in 2K eggs:
- Charmander (Shiny version and normal version)
- Weedle (Shiny version and normal version)
- Abra (Shiny version and normal version)
- Gastly (Shiny version and normal version)
- Rhyhorn (Shiny version and normal version)
- Magikarp (Shiny version and normal version)
- Porygon (Shiny version and normal version)
- Elekid (Shiny version and normal version)
- Magby (Shiny version and normal version)
- Seedot (Shiny version and normal version)
- Piplup (Shiny version and normal version)
- Budew (Shiny version and normal version)
Pokémon Go December Community Day Field Research Tasks
With Field Research Tasks, you will be able to earn Mega Energy for these Pokémon during the December Community Day event:
- Charizard
- Beedrill
- Gengar
- Gyarados
- Altaria
If you’re willing to part with a pound, there will also be a Pokémon Go December Community Day special research story available to buy for £1 in the store during this event.
Also in the store, you’ll find a Community Day Box that contains 50 Ultra Balls, six Star Pieces, an Elite Fast TM, and an Elite Charged TM. It’s priced at 1280 PokéCoins.
Plus, there will be 30 Ultra Balls in the shop which you can pick up at no extra cost, so grab those while you can!
