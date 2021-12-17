Pokémon Go December Community Day: Dates, times, spawns, raids & moves

The Pokémon Go December Community Day event for 2021 is occurring in the game this weekend, and you’ve come to the right place for all the essential details on the timings, bonuses and which critters will be centre stage this time.

Hardened fans of Niantic’s Pokémon mobile game will know to expect unusually high spawn rates for certain creatures during this event, as well as changes to which pocket monsters will appear in eggs, raid battles and field research.

And so, if you want to be in the know, keep on reading for our full guide to the Pokémon Go December Community Day event for 2021, which is starting very soon indeed.

When is the Pokémon Go December Community Day?

The Pokémon Go December Community Day event is taking place this weekend, starting on Saturday 18th December and ending on Sunday 19th December 2021. You’ve got two days to make the most of all the goodies this event has in store.

What time does the Pokémon Go December Community Day start?

The Pokémon Go December Community Day event will start at 11am in the morning of 18th December, and that start time will be the same wherever you are in the world.

When does the Pokémon Go December Community Day end?

The Pokémon Go December Community Day event will end at 5pm on 19th December, wherever you are in the world. So you’ll want to make the most of this event while you can! Read on to learn what you can get involved with.

Pokémon Go December Community Day bonuses

These Pokémon Go December Community Day bonuses will be running throughout the event:

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event

2× Catch XP

2× Catch Stardust

25% reduced stardust cost for trades

1 extra special trade per day

To help you make the most of all that, the Pokémon Storage Expansion Cap has been increased from 5000 to 5500 and the Item Bag Expansion Cap has gone from 4000 to 4500.

Pokémon Go December Community Day wild encounters

On Saturday, these particular critters will have higher spawn rates as part of the Pokémon Go December Community Day wild encounters:

Machop (Shiny version and normal version)

Roselia (Shiny version and normal version)

Swablu (Shiny version and normal version)

Gible (Shiny version and normal version)

Snivy (Shiny version and normal version)

Fletchling (Shiny version and normal version)

And on Sunday, these will be the creatures with increased spawn rates in wild encounters:

Eevee (Shiny version and normal version)

Duskull (Shiny version and normal version)

Shinx (Shiny version and normal version)

Tepig (Shiny version and normal version)

Oshawott (Shiny version and normal version)

Pokémon Go December Community Day raids list

If you’re wondering which pocket monsters you’ll be able to face in Raid Battles during this event, the full Pokémon Go December Community Day raids list looks like this:

Charmander (Shiny version and normal version)

Weedle (Shiny version and normal version)

Abra (Shiny version and normal version)

Gastly (Shiny version and normal version)

Rhyhorn (Shiny version and normal version)

Electabuzz (Shiny version and normal version)

Magmar (Shiny version and normal version)

Magikarp (Shiny version and normal version)

Porygon (Shiny version and normal version)

Seedot (Shiny version and normal version)

Piplup (Shiny version and normal version)

Pokémon Go December Community Day moves list

The Pokémon Go December Community Day also brings with it some moves, which your Pokémon can learn when you evolve them! This is the list of moves up for grabs this time:

Charizard: Evolve Charmeleon into a Charizard that knows the Fast Attack Dragon Breath

Beedrill: Evolve Kakuna into a Beedrill that knows the Charged Attack Drill Run

Alakazam: Evolve Kadabra into an Alakazam that knows the Fast Attack Counter

Machamp: Evolve Machoke into a Machamp that knows the Charged Attack Payback

Gengar: Evolve Haunter into a Gengar that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Punch

Gyarados: Evolve Magikarp into a Gyarados that knows the Charged Attack Aqua Tail

Vaporeon: Evolve Eevee into a Vaporeon that knows the Charged Attack Scald

Jolteon: Evolve Eevee into a Jolteon that knows the Charged Attack Zap Cannon

Flareon: Evolve Eevee into a Flareon that knows the Charged Attack Superpower

Espeon: Evolve Eevee into an Espeon that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Ball

Umbreon: Evolve Eevee into an Umbreon that knows the Charged Attack Psychic

Shiftry: Evolve Nuzleaf into a Shiftry that knows the Fast Attack Bullet Seed

Altaria: Evolve Swablu into an Altaria that knows the Charged Attack Moonblast

Empoleon: Evolve Prinplup into an Empoleon that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon

Luxray: Evolve Luxio into a Luxray that knows the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs

Roserade: Evolve Roselia into a Roserade that knows the Fast Attack Bullet Seed or the Charged Attack Fire-type Weather Ball

Garchomp: Evolve Gabite into a Garchomp that knows the Charged Attack Earth Power

Rhyperior: Evolve Rhydon into a Rhyperior that knows the Charged Attack Rock Wrecker

Electivire: Evolve Electabuzz into an Electivire that knows the Charged Attack Flamethrower

Magmortar: Evolve Magmar into a Magmortar that knows the Charged Attack Thunderbolt

Leafeon: Evolve Eevee into a Leafeon that knows the Fast Attack Bullet Seed

Glaceon: Evolve Eevee into a Glaceon that knows the Charged Attack Water Pulse

Porygon-Z: Evolve Porygon2 into a Porygon-Z that knows the Charged Attack Tri Attack

Dusknoir: Evolve Dusclops into a Dusknoir that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Ball

Serperior: Evolve Servine into a Serperior that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant

Emboar: Evolve Pignite into an Emboar that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn

Samurott: Evolve Dewott into a Samurott that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon

Talonflame: Evolve Fletchinder into a Talonflame that knows the Fast Attack Incinerate

Sylveon: Evolve Eevee into a Sylveon that knows the Charged Attack Psyshock

Pokémon Go December Community Day eggs

When it comes to Pokémon Go December Community Day eggs, these are the creatures you can find hatching in 2K eggs:

Charmander (Shiny version and normal version)

Weedle (Shiny version and normal version)

Abra (Shiny version and normal version)

Gastly (Shiny version and normal version)

Rhyhorn (Shiny version and normal version)

Magikarp (Shiny version and normal version)

Porygon (Shiny version and normal version)

Elekid (Shiny version and normal version)

Magby (Shiny version and normal version)

Seedot (Shiny version and normal version)

Piplup (Shiny version and normal version)

Budew (Shiny version and normal version)

Pokémon Go December Community Day Field Research Tasks

With Field Research Tasks, you will be able to earn Mega Energy for these Pokémon during the December Community Day event:

Charizard

Beedrill

Gengar

Gyarados

Altaria

If you’re willing to part with a pound, there will also be a Pokémon Go December Community Day special research story available to buy for £1 in the store during this event.

Also in the store, you’ll find a Community Day Box that contains 50 Ultra Balls, six Star Pieces, an Elite Fast TM, and an Elite Charged TM. It’s priced at 1280 PokéCoins.

Plus, there will be 30 Ultra Balls in the shop which you can pick up at no extra cost, so grab those while you can!

