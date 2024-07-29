Pokémon Diamond cheats: Full cheat codes list and how to use them
Every cheat to get the most out of the Sinnoh region and capture all 151 Pokémon.
Pokémon pandemonium has only continued to grow since the first set of games was released during the '90s, with more and more returning to the earlier days of the catch 'em all series – Pokémon Diamond being one of them.
Developed for the Nintendo DS, Pokémon Diamond is part of the fourth generation of games, taking players to the Sinnoh region. Over 100 new Pokémon were introduced for a total of 151 being up for grabs, all designed to help take down the criminal organisation, Team Galactic.
The traditional method of battling every trainer until becoming the "best like no one ever was" is, of course, one viable method of beating Pokémon Diamond, however, there is always the option to cheat. Not just to gain hundreds of Rare Candies, grab your favourite shiny Pokémon or one-hit kill anything that stands in your way, but to change up the gameplay for a new experience.
To do that, we've rounded up what you need to know about using cheats in Pokémon Diamond as well as the full list of cheat codes to access everything you need.
How to use cheats in Pokémon Diamond
Pokémon Diamond doesn't have a traditional built-in method of enabling cheats, so to use them you will need to gain access to an Action Replay cheating device. This is done via an emulator, but be warned that doing so carries some level of risk on your game as these are not officially supported by The Pokémon Company or Nintendo.
If happy to go ahead, then load up the ROM in your choice of emulator. Some examples of what's out there include Drastic DS, RetroArch and MelonDS. From here, head into the Cheats section usually found within the Tools bar. Then click Action Replay and paste or enter in the cheat code you wish to utilise. It's worth adding a brief description to the cheat so you know what it is in-game. Select turn on code and add it to the game.
The more straightforward method of this is by using the Action Replay device with a Nintendo DS, allowing you to input the codes there.
Full list of Pokémon Diamond cheat codes
The full list of Pokémon Diamond cheat codes can be found below:
100% catching rate
9223C1F4 00002801
1223C1F4 00004280
D2000000 00000000
All TMs and HMs
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
d5000000 005f0148
c0000000 00000063
d6000000 00000bec
d4000000 00000001
d2000000 00000000
EXP Gain
b2106fc0 00000000
100458dc 0000270f
d2000000 00000000
94000130 000002ff
62106fc0 00000000
Full Restore x999
94000130 FCFF0000
B21C4D28 00000000
B0000004 00000000
00000DAC 03E70017
D2000000 00000000
Maximum Money
94000130 FCFF0000
B21C4D28 00000000
B0000004 00000000
000002E4 000F423F
D2000000 00000000
One-Hit Kill
5223c00c 4a7d497c
b2106fc0 00000000
da000000 0004868c
d3000000 00000000
d7000000 023ffe90
d3000000 00000000
823ffe90 00000001
b2106fc0 00000000
1004868c 00000001
d2000000 00000000
Poké Ball x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000f4c 03e70004
d2000000 00000000
Great Ball x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000f4c 03e70003
d2000000 00000000
Ultra Ball x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000f4c 03e70002
d2000000 00000000
Master Ball x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000f4c 03e70001
d2000000 00000000
Rare Candy x999
94000130 fcff0000
B21c4d28 00000000
B0000004 00000000
00000dac 03e70032
D2000000 00000000
Shiny Pokémon
12068ac6 000046c0
Steal Pokémon
9223B5FA 00002101
1223B5FA 00002100
D2000000 00000000
Teach Pokémon Any TM/HM
9206A1B6 0000D001
1206A1B6 000046C0
D2000000 00000000
Moon Stone x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000890 03e70051
d2000000 00000000
Sun Stone x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000890 03e70050
d2000000 00000000
Fire Stone x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000890 03e70052
d2000000 00000000
Leaf Stone x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000890 03e70055
d2000000 00000000
Thunder Stone x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000890 03e70053
d2000000 00000000
Water Stone x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000890 03e70054
d2000000 00000000
Light Stone x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000890 03e7006b
d2000000 00000000
Dark Stone x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000890 03e7006c
d2000000 00000000
Unlimited HP
5223c00c 4a7d497c
62106fc0 00000000
b2106fc0 00000000
100485cc 000003e7
100485d0 000003e7
d2000000 00000000
Unlimited PP
5223c00c 4a7d497c
62106fc0 00000000
b2106fc0 00000000
000485ac 63636363
d2000000 00000000
Walk through walls
94000130 FCFD0200
12056C06 00002000
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FCFD0100
12056C06 00001C20
D2000000 00000000
Mew spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 00000097
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Mewtwo spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 00000096
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Articuno spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 00000090
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Moltres spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 00000092
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Zapdos spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 00000091
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Entei spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000000f4
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Raikou spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000000f3
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Suicune spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000000f5
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Lugia spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000000f
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Ho-oh spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000000fa
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Celebi spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000000fb
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Regirock spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 00000179
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Regice
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 0000017a
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Registeel
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 0000017b
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Kyogre spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 0000017e
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Groudon spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 0000017f
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Rayquaza spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 00000180
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Latias spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 0000017c
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Latios spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 0000017d
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Jirachi spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 00000181
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Deoxys spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 00000182
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Uxie spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001e0
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Mesprit spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001e1
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Azelf spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001e2
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Dialga spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001e3
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Palkia spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001e4
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Heatran spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001e5
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Cresselia spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001e8
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Giratina spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001e7
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Regigigas spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001e6
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Phione spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001e9
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Manaphy spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001ea
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Darkrai spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001eb
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 0000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Shaymin spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001e
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Arceus spawn
94000130 fffb0000
d5000000 000001e
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
c0000000 0000000b
d7000000 00024620
dc000000 00000006
d2000000 00000000
Apicot Berry x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000e4c 03e700cd
d2000000 00000000
Biaa Berry x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000e4c 03e700d2
d2000000 00000000
Lansat Berry x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000e4c 03e700ce
d2000000 00000000
Mikuru Berry x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000e4c 03e700d1
d2000000 00000000
Starf Berry x999
94000130 fcff0000
b21c4d28 00000000
b0000004 00000000
00000e4c 03e700cf
d2000000 00000000
Pokémon Diamond is available to play on Nintendo DS.
