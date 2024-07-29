The traditional method of battling every trainer until becoming the "best like no one ever was" is, of course, one viable method of beating Pokémon Diamond, however, there is always the option to cheat. Not just to gain hundreds of Rare Candies, grab your favourite shiny Pokémon or one-hit kill anything that stands in your way, but to change up the gameplay for a new experience.

To do that, we've rounded up what you need to know about using cheats in Pokémon Diamond as well as the full list of cheat codes to access everything you need.

How to use cheats in Pokémon Diamond

Pokémon Diamond doesn't have a traditional built-in method of enabling cheats, so to use them you will need to gain access to an Action Replay cheating device. This is done via an emulator, but be warned that doing so carries some level of risk on your game as these are not officially supported by The Pokémon Company or Nintendo.

If happy to go ahead, then load up the ROM in your choice of emulator. Some examples of what's out there include Drastic DS, RetroArch and MelonDS. From here, head into the Cheats section usually found within the Tools bar. Then click Action Replay and paste or enter in the cheat code you wish to utilise. It's worth adding a brief description to the cheat so you know what it is in-game. Select turn on code and add it to the game.

The more straightforward method of this is by using the Action Replay device with a Nintendo DS, allowing you to input the codes there.

Full list of Pokémon Diamond cheat codes

Pokémon Diamond.

The full list of Pokémon Diamond cheat codes can be found below:

100% catching rate

9223C1F4 00002801

1223C1F4 00004280

D2000000 00000000

All TMs and HMs

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

d5000000 005f0148

c0000000 00000063

d6000000 00000bec

d4000000 00000001

d2000000 00000000

EXP Gain

b2106fc0 00000000

100458dc 0000270f

d2000000 00000000

94000130 000002ff

62106fc0 00000000

Full Restore x999

94000130 FCFF0000

B21C4D28 00000000

B0000004 00000000

00000DAC 03E70017

D2000000 00000000

Maximum Money

94000130 FCFF0000

B21C4D28 00000000

B0000004 00000000

000002E4 000F423F

D2000000 00000000

One-Hit Kill

5223c00c 4a7d497c

b2106fc0 00000000

da000000 0004868c

d3000000 00000000

d7000000 023ffe90

d3000000 00000000

823ffe90 00000001

b2106fc0 00000000

1004868c 00000001

d2000000 00000000

Poké Ball x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000f4c 03e70004

d2000000 00000000

Great Ball x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000f4c 03e70003

d2000000 00000000

Ultra Ball x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000f4c 03e70002

d2000000 00000000

Master Ball x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000f4c 03e70001

d2000000 00000000

Rare Candy x999

94000130 fcff0000

B21c4d28 00000000

B0000004 00000000

00000dac 03e70032

D2000000 00000000

Shiny Pokémon

12068ac6 000046c0

Steal Pokémon

9223B5FA 00002101

1223B5FA 00002100

D2000000 00000000

Teach Pokémon Any TM/HM

9206A1B6 0000D001

1206A1B6 000046C0

D2000000 00000000

Moon Stone x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000890 03e70051

d2000000 00000000

Sun Stone x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000890 03e70050

d2000000 00000000

Fire Stone x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000890 03e70052

d2000000 00000000

Leaf Stone x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000890 03e70055

d2000000 00000000

Thunder Stone x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000890 03e70053

d2000000 00000000

Water Stone x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000890 03e70054

d2000000 00000000

Light Stone x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000890 03e7006b

d2000000 00000000

Dark Stone x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000890 03e7006c

d2000000 00000000

Unlimited HP

5223c00c 4a7d497c

62106fc0 00000000

b2106fc0 00000000

100485cc 000003e7

100485d0 000003e7

d2000000 00000000

Unlimited PP

5223c00c 4a7d497c

62106fc0 00000000

b2106fc0 00000000

000485ac 63636363

d2000000 00000000

Walk through walls

94000130 FCFD0200

12056C06 00002000

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FCFD0100

12056C06 00001C20

D2000000 00000000

Mew spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 00000097

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Mewtwo spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 00000096

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Articuno spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 00000090

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Moltres spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 00000092

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Zapdos spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 00000091

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Entei spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000000f4

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Raikou spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000000f3

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Suicune spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000000f5

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Lugia spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000000f

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Ho-oh spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000000fa

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Celebi spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000000fb

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Regirock spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 00000179

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Regice

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 0000017a

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Registeel

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 0000017b

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Kyogre spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 0000017e

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Groudon spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 0000017f

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Rayquaza spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 00000180

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Latias spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 0000017c

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Latios spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 0000017d

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Jirachi spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 00000181

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Deoxys spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 00000182

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Uxie spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001e0

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Mesprit spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001e1

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Azelf spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001e2

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Dialga spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001e3

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Palkia spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001e4

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Heatran spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001e5

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Cresselia spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001e8

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Giratina spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001e7

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Regigigas spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001e6

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Phione spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001e9

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Manaphy spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001ea

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Darkrai spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001eb

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 0000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Shaymin spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001e

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Arceus spawn

94000130 fffb0000

d5000000 000001e

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

c0000000 0000000b

d7000000 00024620

dc000000 00000006

d2000000 00000000

Apicot Berry x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000e4c 03e700cd

d2000000 00000000

Biaa Berry x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000e4c 03e700d2

d2000000 00000000

Lansat Berry x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000e4c 03e700ce

d2000000 00000000

Mikuru Berry x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000e4c 03e700d1

d2000000 00000000

Starf Berry x999

94000130 fcff0000

b21c4d28 00000000

b0000004 00000000

00000e4c 03e700cf

d2000000 00000000

Pokémon Diamond is available to play on Nintendo DS.

