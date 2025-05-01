Fortunately, there are a number of ways to get rid of Vampirism in Oblivion Remastered and even the ability to nip it in the bud if you’re quick enough.

These range from simple potions to full-blown quests that see you cutting back and forth across the map. There are, of course, cheats and console commands if you want to cut to the chase. Just be sure to install mods for Oblivion that allow you to keep earning achievements even when using the console!

But you’re probably cowering in a dark corner, cowering from the sun, so let’s get to it!

How to cure Vampirism in Oblivion

Vampirism, for all its fun, can become a bit of a drag in Oblivion. You will contract Porphyric Hemophilia when bitten by a vampire, and if you don’t deal with it in three days, you will become a full-fledged blood-enjoyer.

But as there are multiple stages and ways to rid yourself of the disease, we’ll go over each below!

How to get rid of Porphyric Hemophilia in Oblivion

Upon being bitten by a vampire and contracting Porphyric Hemophilia, you need to use a Cure Disease spell or potion within three days. You need to have a Journeyman Skill Level to use the spell.

You can buy Cure Disease spells from these merchants:

Trevaia – at the Chapel of Dibella in Anvil

Uravasa Othrelas – at the Great Chapel of Mara in Bravil

Isa Raman – at the Great Chapel of Talos in Bruma

Ohtesse – at the Great Chapel of Arkay in Cheydinhal

Orag gra-Bargol – at the Chapel of Stendarr in Chorrol

Avrus Adas – at the Great Chapel of Zenithar in Leyawiin

Tumindil – at the Great Chapel of Julianos in Skingrad

Complete the Vampire Cure quest

There is a quest in Oblivion that will get you a cure for vampirism, but it’s quite the convoluted affair, so read on!

Go to the Arcane University in the Imperial City and talk to Raminus Polus about Vampirism and they will mention Count Hassildor of Skingrad

Travel to Castle Skimgrad and talk to Hal-Liurz, Hassildor’s steward to summon the Count

Hassildor will reveal that he and his wife are vampires, though his wife, Rona, is in a coma because of it, but he knows of a witch who knows of a cure

Go to Drakelowe and find and talk to the witch, Melisande who will tell you she wants five empty grand soul gems before she helps

After getting the soul gems, Melisande needs the following: Six cloves of garlic Five nightshade leaves Two bloodgrass shoots Blood from an Argonian (the easiest crime-free way is by fighting one in the arena or coming across an Argonian bandit or marauder Dust of Hindaril, a powerful vampire

The vampire Hindaril is found at Redwater Slough which runs into the Panther river. A very hard lock is between the player and Hindaril, but you can find the key in a chest after going through an underwater passage in the location

Once defeated, return to Melisande and she will make the potion after a day, giving you a consumable one (in the original Oblivion, drinking the cure early could bug the quest so play it safe and wait) and a quest item to take back to Count Hassildor

Travel back to Castle Skingrad and talk with Hal-Liurz, the steward, and they will lead you and Melisande to the Chamber of the Lost where the witch will try and cure Rona

Wait two days and return and talk once more with Hal-Liurz, who will reward you with gold

At this point, you can drink the potion without fear of the quest becoming bugged

Using the Vile Lair Font of Renewal

Deepscorn Hollow in the map. Bethesda Game Studios

As Oblivion Remastered comes with all the DLCs, you will have access to the Vile Lair at Deepscorn Hollow, but you’re no longer alerted of its presence when you leave the Imperial City sewers for the first time.

Instead, you can head straight there, with Deepscorn Hollow found at the very southern tip of the map.

The secret entrance to Deepscorn Hollow. Bethesda Game Studios

Once you find yourself in the location, the Deepscorn Hollow quest will be added to your journal.

You can fuss about that later though, all you need to do is get inside, which can be done by crossing the bridge onto the little island, jumping down into the water and swimming down. You will see a hollowed-out log with a door hidden within that takes you inside.

The Purgeblood Crystal Formation in Deepscorn Hollow. Bethesda Game Studios

Once inside, go up the stairs on the left into the Deepscorn Cloister.

From here, take the stairs immediately on the left and you will see a stone pillar at the bottom of a pool, the Font of Renewal.

The Font of Renewal. Bethesda Game Studios

Before hopping down, there is a Purgeblood Crystal Formation in the corner left of the stairs.

Take some Purgeblood Salts and interact with the Font of Renewal to rid yourself of Vampirism.

Get rid of vampirism in Oblivion with console commands

To get rid of vampirism in Oblivion with console commands, type the following into the console: player.additem 000977E4 1

This will give you the Cure for Vampirism potion. Drink it, and you shall be healed.

Sometimes, you just don’t have the luxury of faffing about with quests to get back to having fun, so using cheats and console commands should never be frowned upon!

