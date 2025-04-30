So, if you're curious what's new in today's update, let's get into it.

Nintendo Switch update 20.0.0 introduces a host of new features to bring the console more in line with the Switch 2.

Firstly, the update brings the new Virtual Game Card system to the Switch 1, which allows players to share digitally owned games with another Switch system.

A few new settings related to this function have also been added, including User-Verification Settings and Online License Settings.

You can now also transfer multiple instances of saved data at once in the "Transfer Your Saved Data" menu.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There's been a slight change to the UI, with the eShop and Switch News icons being tweaked slightly, seemingly to match how they will appear on the Switch 2.

Lastly, for players who will be upgrading to the Switch 2, Nintendo has added the ability to transfer your data to the new console once it releases.

Players will be able to transfer data via local communication, or by uploading their Switch 1 data to a dedicated server that can then be re-downloaded onto their new console.

More information on how this works can be read on the official Nintendo website.

We've still got over a month before we can dive into Mario Kart World when the Switch 2 finally releases, so there could be more Switch 1 firmware updates to come – keep your eyes peeled!

Read more on the Nintendo Switch 2:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.