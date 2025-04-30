Nintendo Switch update today (30th April): What changes in the patch notes?
A surprise Switch 1 patch.
While we're all sat waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, there's been a surprise update for the Nintendo Switch 1.
The update seems to be prepping players for the new Switch 2, adding some of the new features that have been slated for the upcoming console.
So, if you're curious what's new in today's update, let's get into it.
What changes in the Nintendo Switch update today (30th April)?
Nintendo Switch update 20.0.0 introduces a host of new features to bring the console more in line with the Switch 2.
Firstly, the update brings the new Virtual Game Card system to the Switch 1, which allows players to share digitally owned games with another Switch system.
A few new settings related to this function have also been added, including User-Verification Settings and Online License Settings.
You can now also transfer multiple instances of saved data at once in the "Transfer Your Saved Data" menu.
There's been a slight change to the UI, with the eShop and Switch News icons being tweaked slightly, seemingly to match how they will appear on the Switch 2.
Lastly, for players who will be upgrading to the Switch 2, Nintendo has added the ability to transfer your data to the new console once it releases.
Players will be able to transfer data via local communication, or by uploading their Switch 1 data to a dedicated server that can then be re-downloaded onto their new console.
More information on how this works can be read on the official Nintendo website.
We've still got over a month before we can dive into Mario Kart World when the Switch 2 finally releases, so there could be more Switch 1 firmware updates to come – keep your eyes peeled!
