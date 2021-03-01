New PS Plus for March 2021: Final Fantasy 7 Remake and more revealed

Despite leaving it a little late to make the announcement, Sony has now revealed the new PS Plus games for March 2021. Interestingly, the company chose to drop this information in a blog post rather than announcing it during the big State of Play event last week.

Advertisement

PS Plus, of course, is the paid subscription service which gives PlayStation gamers a few games every month, as well as entitling them to special discounts, exclusive demos and online multiplayer.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake appears to be one of the new PS Plus games for March 2021, which will be good news to anyone that hadn’t yet invested in the game. If you literally bought a copy yesterday, however, you might be a little peeved.

Either way, keep on reading for the full breakdown of what is coming to PS Plus in March 2021 and beyond.

New PS Plus games for March 2021

As Sony confirmed with an official PlayStation blog, there are four PS Plus games for members to check out in March 2021. PS4 owners with active PS Plus memberships will get to play Final Fantasy VII Remake, Farpoint and Remnant: From the Ashes during March. As explained in the small print, these games will arrive on 2nd March and stay on the service until 5th April.

PlayStation fans who have been lucky enough to overcome the PS5 stock issues and secure a next-gen console will get one extra PS Plus game, with a colourful puzzle game called Maquette being given to PS Plus members on PS5. Of course, with the console costing just shy of £500, a few inexpensive PS5 games to play never go amiss.

What else is new on PS Plus?

February’s PS Plus games will stay on the service for the time being, so it’s worth going onto your console and claiming those if you haven’t already. Even if you don’t want to play them yet, it’s always better to have the option later if you change your mind.

February on PS Plus saw Concrete Genie arrive on the service for PS4 owners, while Control: Ultimate Edition was given to PS4 and PS5 owners, and Destruction Allstars was given exclusively to PS5 owners. Concrete Genie and Control will be removed on 1st March, but Destruction Allstars is hanging around for a while longer until 5th April. If you claim the games before then, you’ll be able to keep them forever, as long as your PS Plus membership remains active.

And here’s a fun fact for you: during Sony’s recent State Of Play live-stream, the company confirmed one free game that is coming to PS Plus in April. It’s an indie platformer called Oddworld: Soulstorm, and you can watch the latest footage from the game below. It’ll be on PS Plus from 6th April until 3rd May for PS5 owners.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for the full set of TV listings? Check out our TV Guide.