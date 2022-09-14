The basketball simulator is the 24th instalment of the hit NBA 2K series, and one that is rather nostalgic with the ability to start MyNBA careers in the '80s, '90s or '00s.

The next wave of sports games are on their way, with Football Manager 2023 and FIFA 23 following in the footsteps of NBA 2K23 .

However you can't have a throwback basketball game without Michael Jordan however, and NBA 2k23 includes a special replica build of the Chicago Bulls icon.

However as the name suggests you'll have to do a bit of work to unlock this particular build, do here's how to get the one and only Michael Jordan in NBA 2K23.

How to make replicas and secret builds in NBA 2K23

To make replicas of a particular player, you'll need to know everything about them - and we mean everything. You'll need all the essential data needed to create a character in MyPlayer, which includes:

Attributes

Height

Number

Position

Weight

Wingspan

Bear in mind the stats need to be precise, otherwise you won't unlock the special replica.

You'll also need to know the correct Takeover skills for your chosen player, which will be linked to their strengths on the court.

Provided you get everything correct, a message will then pop up stating "You have discovered a special replica of" followed by your player's nickname.

List of secret builds in NBA 2K23

As the special replicas refer to NBA players by their nicknames in-game, a reminder of these monikers might be helpful especially as a few haven't played for decades. Here's a list of all the players you can unlock and their nicknames:

"Agent Zero" – Gilbert Arenas

"Baby Boogie" – DeMarcus Cousins

"Chef" – Stephen Curry

"Deebo" – DeMar DeRozan

"Flash" – Dwayne Wade

"Grandmama" – Larry Johnson

"His Airness" – Michael Jordan

"Lil Penny" – Penny Hardaway

"Magic" – Magic Johnson

"Mamba" – Kobe Bryant

"Mr. Big Shot" – Chauncey Billups

"Point God" – Chris Paul

"Reign Man" – Shawn Kemp

"Rip" – Richard Hamilton

"Swipa" - De'Arron Fox

"The Dream" - Hakeem Olajuwon

"The Glove" – Gary Payton

“The Joker” – Nikola Jokić

"The Klaw" – Kawhi Leonard

“The Matador” – Luka Dončić

"The Truth" – Paul Pierce

"The Worm" – Dennis Rodman

"Zanos" – Zion Williamson

How to make Michael Jordan build in NBA 2K23

As shown above there's a wide variety of secret builds available in NBA 2K23, but there's no doubt that Michael Jordan will be one of the more popular picks. So without further ado here's the secret build to unlock His Airness himself, complete with all his precise stats.

Firstly, you will need to enter the right vitals and body stats. The name does not matter, but make sure everything else is exact:

Position: Shooting Guard

Handedness: Right

Jersey Number: 23

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 195

Wingspan: 6'11"

Now we move on to attributes, which is where things might get a bit complicated. Essentially you'll want to match Michael Jordan's attributes from NBA 2K23, which we have listed below. Be aware that badge potential does not matter, but everything else has to be exact!

Close Shot: 84

Driving Layup: 90

Driving Dunk: 92

Standing Dunk: 68

Post Control: 61

Mid-Range Shot: 68

Three-Point Shot: 53

Free Throw: 77

Pass Accuracy: 71

Ball Handle: 81

Speed With Ball 79

Interior Defense: 54

Perimeter Defense: 82

Steal: 85

Block: 60

Offensive Rebound: 45

Defensive Rebound: 44

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 86

Strength: 53

Vertical: 91

Stamina: 92

Finally you'll want to choose the right Takeovers, which should be a mix of either Finishing Moves, Easy Blowbys, Extreme Clamps, or Negative Impact in order to be authentic to Jordan.

The build will then be complete, and you should then be presented with the message "You have discovered a special replica of His Airness" complete with Jordan himself appearing on a screen behind you.

That's it - you now have unlocked the special replica and His Airness nickname, and now you're free to repeat the process again to unlock as many NBA players as you would like. Just don't mix up any attributes...

