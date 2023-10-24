Before we start panicking, let's take a close look at the new Mortal Kombat 1 patch and see what's really changing.

Unfortunately, the full patch notes are yet to be released, but there is an in-game patch list that we can see.

A snap from the game was shared on X by Mortal Kombat news account @thethiny - check out the tweet below:

The patch notes listed are as follows:

Halloween fatality added to the Premium Store

Moves can now be pinned to the HUD

In-game Ping/Connection Indicator can now be enabled in Online Options

Added ability to mute Voice Chat and Microphone via the Main Menu under the Audio Settings and Pause

Menu Settings in an online match

Fixed cases where the yellow notification for new items would not clear

General gameplay bug fixes

While we don't have the official patch notes, however, some players have noticed a few changes... let's take a look at that.

People have noticed that the Horizontal Kopter Chopper Kameo assist (Cyrax's OP move) has been reconfigured. It now costs a full bar to use, so we won't be able to spam it quite so much. Good news for most, but a shame if we have Cyrax in our corner...

X user @Mitsuownes noticed this, and shared the change in a video. Take a look.

We're sure there are plenty of other changes that aren't shown in the in-game list of patch notes. They will get released eventually, but when they do, where can we find them?

Where are the full MK1 patch notes?

As we've said, the full patch notes will get released eventually. We know this because the official Mortal Kombat page tweeted so:

But where can we find them? When they get released, we reckon the full list of changes will appear on the official website's patch page.

When they are unveiled, we'll be sure to update this page!

