BBC and Minecraft have joined forces in the past regarding a similar show, Frozen Planet II, which was massively successful - with millions of players over 116 countries.

It's a collaboration that makes sense, with Minecraft being immensely popular with younger players.

The version of the game used as a teaching aid in schools, called Minecraft Education, is a popular tool for learning through gameplay. It's been available since 2016, and it's used in classrooms across the globe.

Planet Earth III Minecraft World, which launched on 16th January 2024, allows young gamers to interact with many of the subjects explored in the documentary.

In creating a virtual world inspired by reality, this version of Minecraft teaches players about animals such as the great white shark, the Arctic wolf and leopards.

Spawning in BBC Planet Earth III Field Station, players choose which world they want to explore, before taking control of its various animals.

By actually playing as a certain creature, players learn first-hand what surviving in the wild is like for it. And by taking control of other animals, playing as both predator and prey, the whole ecosystem will become clear.

"We are delighted to partner with Minecraft Education, and that children globally will have the opportunity to interact with stories inspired by the Planet Earth III series through immersive gameplay while learning more about our fragile natural world and the creatures we share this planet with," said Planet Earth III series producer Matt Brandon.

And Justin Edwards, Minecraft Education's director of learning experiences, added: "Minecraft Education is delighted to extend our partnership with BBC Earth, building on our work in Frozen Planet II.

"The new experience of the natural world in Planet Earth III brings us closer to the animals and their surrounding environment. In this world, you will learn about animals from different continents, across sea, sky and land, and how they survive and thrive."

Planet Earth III Minecraft World comes in 29 languages, and it's available for Bedrock in the Minecraft Marketplace. So you don't have to be a student or teacher to play it!

And if you're not too keen on the gaming, Planet Earth III is available now to watch on BBC iPlayer.

