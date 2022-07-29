Steve and Alex from Minecraft originally came to Smash Bros in October 2020, as part of the Fighters Pass Volume 2, and there isn't long to wait until the tie-in Amiibo figures will be available for these beloved characters as well.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate players will soon have a couple more Minecraft toys to play with, as Nintendo has revealed the release date for the Alex and Steve Amiibo figures.

So, when do the Steve and Alex Amiibo come out? Minecraft and Smash Bros fans need only read on to learn exactly that.

Minecraft's Alex and Steve Amiibo release date

The Steve Amiibo and the Alex Amiibo have a confirmed release date of Friday 9th September 2022.

Nintendo confirmed 9th September as the release date for the Minecraft Amiibo figures with the Tweet below, which also includes some actual footage these cute collector's items.

From that date, fans of Minecraft and Smash Bros should have a chance of buying these adorable new figures, but we'd expect them to be highly sought-after products. Which brings us to our next point nicely.

How to buy Minecraft's Alex and Steve Amiibo figures in the UK

As you'll know if you tried to buy the Animal Crossing Amiibo cards last year (or any other Amiibo products in recent memory), items like this aren't always easy to get.

When it comes time to buy the Steve Amiibo and/or the Alex Amiibo, we'd encourage Minecraft and Super Smash Bros fans to make the official Nintendo Store their first port of call.

Beyond that, GAME and Amazon have been known to sell Amiibo toys in an official capacity before, so they would both be good bets as well — that is, if you don't want to end up paying over the odds on eBay! When we see pre-order pages go up, we'll be sure to update this page.

