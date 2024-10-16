Can our protagonist romance NPCs?

Metaphor is a spiritual successor to Persona, after all, with summons, the Press Turn battle system, an emphasis on socialising, and a very similar artistic style overall.

So does Metaphor: ReFantazio have romance options? Let's take a look at the Bonds system.

Does Metaphor: ReFantazio have romance options?

While Persona's Social Link system is present (albeit under a different name), its purpose is very different in Metaphor: ReFantazio. In keeping with the game's themes, your bonds are all about political alliances.

So unfortunately, no, Metaphor: ReFantazio does not have romance options per se.

But let's take a closer look at the Bonds system, and see what the game's relationships are really about.

How does the Bonds system work in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Persona's Social Link system has been reinvented in Metaphor: ReFantazio as the Bonds system.

It plays out in a very similar fashion; the player chooses to spend time with a certain character, and the bond of their relationship levels up if they choose the right dialogue options.

Each relationship is linked to a certain summon (Architype this time, not a Persona), and new abilities are unlocked as you move up the eight Bond levels.

No romance will ever come from the Bonds system, though. As we said above, Metaphor: ReFantazio is all about forming political allegiances. Your aim is to impress people with your ideology, not your flirting skills.

