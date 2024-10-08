Of course, it shares the same flashy, over-the-top anime visuals you know and love from the Persona series. It looks stunning and full of style – but don’t worry! There’s plenty of substance, too.

The Metaphor ReFantazio release date is Friday 11th October 2024, Sega has confirmed.

Yep, this means the brand new Atlus JRPG is available this weekend! You’d better get in there quickly if you want to pre-order the game so you can play on day one.

Can I pre-order Metaphor ReFantazio?

Yes, you can pre-order a physical copy of Metaphor ReFantazio from stores such as GAME and Amazon.

If you’d rather pick up a digital copy of the game, meanwhile, you can do so on Xbox and Steam through CDKeys:

PS5 and PS4 players will need to buy the digital version of the game on the PlayStation Store. You can get the Digital Deluxe Edition for Xbox on the Xbox Store.

Pre-order the Digital Standard Edition and you’ll get the following as a bonus:

Archetype EXP Chest Set

10x Hero's Incenses (Increases Archetype Experiences by 100)

5x Hero's Fruits (Increases Archetype Experiences by 500)

Adventurer's Journey Pack

30,000 Reeve (In-game currency)

5x Expensive Medicines (Restores 200 HP to one ally)

5x Revival Medicines (Revives an ally)

3x Magical Breads (Gradually recover MP while in dungeon)

2x Stale Blackbreads (Deals heavy Almighty damage to one enemy)

The Digital Deluxe Edition, meanwhile, contains all of that plus a digital art book, Atlus 35th Anniversary All-Time Best digital soundtrack, Metaphor ReFantazio digital soundtrack, Costume and Battle BGM set, and the Atlus 35th Anniversary digital history book.

Which consoles and platforms can play Metaphor ReFantazio?

Metaphor ReFantazio is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It is not on Xbox One or Nintendo Switch. Fingers crossed that it eventually makes its way onto the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, though.

Metaphor ReFantazio gameplay and story details

Metaphor ReFantazio is the latest JRPG from Atlus. Fans of the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei games can expect something somewhat similar in terms of scope, style and substance.

Set in the fantasy land of the United Kingdom of Euchronia, this is no Persona in terms of setting and characters. It’s a medieval fantasy realm, and one that comes with the types of enemies you’d expect from such a setting.

Over on the game’s official website, the narrative is detailed as "a story of how people must find unity to elect a new king".

It continues, adding that we enter the world of Euchronia "where the assassination of the king brings chaos and unrest to the land".

"Then, one fateful day, a magic known only to the king called the Royal Magic is invoked, and the world becomes embroiled in a royal tournament for the throne."

In terms of gameplay, you’ll explore the fantasy lands, battle enemies in a blend of turn-based combat and real-time action, and make use of "party customisation through 'Archetype' powers" which "provide the freedom to personalise your adventure".

It’s well worth checking out the near-20-minute Atlus Exclusive Showcase trailer to see the game’s setting, characters, story and gameplay in action:

Is there a Metaphor ReFantazio trailer?

Yes, there have been a fair number of Metaphor ReFantazio trailers by this point.

Check out the United Kingdom of Euchronia trailer below to see the setting and characters of the massive new JRPG from Atlus:

