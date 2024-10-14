However, official names make conversations easier. They save us awkwardly saying "the main character" every other sentence. Or the ambiguous second-person "you".

So does our hero in Metaphor have a canon name? Or is he only what we decide to call him at the start of the game?

Let's take a look.

What is the protagonist name in Metaphor: ReFantazio? Playable character explained

As you name the character right at the start (and there's no default name, like in the aforementioned Final Fantasies), you might be wondering if there's even a canon name for Metaphor: ReFantazio's protagonist at all.

We can confirm that there is a canonical name, but it depends on the language in which you're playing the game.

If you're playing the game in English (as well as in Japanese, Chinese or Korean) then the main character's name is Will.

However, it differs if you're playing in other European languages.

He also has the following names:

Wilhelm in German

Victor in Spanish and Italian

Éric in French

Pedro in Portuguese

It takes us back to arguments in online forums 20 years ago, when European gamers were determined to call Final Fantasy VII's Aerith by the mistranslated Aeris.

But there you have it, Metaphor's protagonist has multiple names depending on your language. So don't get confused when your French friend starts talking about the young hero Éric, and his fairy sidekick Gallica.

