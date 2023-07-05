Each week a new Spotlight Cache will open. The reward pools for each one will be confirmed at the start of every new season.

We’ll still get Collector’s Caches and Collector’s Reserves, but these are replaced with the new system one in every ten times.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache release date and how it all works.

The Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache update is set to go live on Tuesday 11th July 2023.

After downloading the next major patch on this day you should see the new card-collecting feature added into the game.

The development team is making some major changes when it comes to how we’ll unlock Series 4 and 5 cards, as well as making it easier for everyone to pick up brand new cards to add to their decks.

This has been done to allow more variety in decks played online and to give everyone a fairer shout at having the latest and greatest cards to hand.

What is Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache? New feature explained

Spotlight Cache is where you’ll need to go to collect the latest and greatest (Series 4 and Series 5) cards in Marvel Snap. Essentially, collecting new cards, plus Series 4 and 5 cards, is becoming a lot easier.

A Spotlight Cache will appear in-game every week and only appears for players who have passed a Collection Level of 500.

Each Spotlight Cache contains four new cards, with you being given one of the four every time you open a Cache (each card appears to have a 25 per cent chance of being picked).

The cards featured in the Cache will be made up of one brand new card, two pre-existing Series 4 or 5 cards, and one random Series 4 or 5 card.

Each time you open a Spotlight Cache, the other cards remain left inside, with equal odds of being picked. Collect them all and Spotlight Variants replace them in a new pool of cards to pick.

For those free-to-play Marvel Snap players among you (yes, you in the back), the development team has promised Spotlight Cache will be worth one Series 4 or 5 card nearly every week.

It took around a month to get just one Series 5 card previously, so the Spotlight Cache update is changing things for the better.

Thanks to the update, you’re sure to see more players using Series 4 and 5 cards online and more of you will be able to get the new cards more easily.

