Whichever one of the Mario Kart World tracks you're having trouble with, a boost at the start will be very helpful indeed.

So, how'd you do it? Keep on reading and we'll tell you what to do.

How to boost on the start line in Mario Kart World explained

To boost on the start line in Mario Kart World, you need to start accelerating just as you see the number two appear on the screen.

Not just before, not just after, but as soon as you see that number two, smash the accelerate button, and you should see that beautiful boost.

Of course, this is not an exact science, and your mileage may vary in terms of hitting this sweet spot every single time. But wait for the number two, and hit it!

Returning fans will know that this is a slight tweak on the formula from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and it's not the only significant change in the game.

There's also Mario Kart World free roam, a whole host of new characters, and a stunning lack of 200cc mode.

Stay tuned to Radio Times Gaming in the days ahead and we'll keep bringing you more Mario Kart World guidance and goodness. We've also got some fun clips for you to watch below, all about the Nintendo Switch 2.

