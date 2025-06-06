Plus, you can pull up the character selection screen at any time and change your appearance and your kart.

Overall, it's a great way to get familiar with the map, unlock cool goodies, and pass the time while you wait for your friends to get online so you can thoroughly smash them in a race.

So, how do you do it?

How to access Mario Kart World free roam

To access free roam in Mario Kart World, here's what you need to do!

In the main menu, you'll see a random character driving around the map. If you press the plus button, from the main menu, you'll immediately take control of them in the open world.

You're now in the free roam mode. It really is as simple as that. So, start exploring and see what you can find!

From the free roam world, you can also go into the mini map and fast travel to anywhere you like.

To come out of this game mode when you're ready for a Grand Prix or a time trial, simply pull up the main menu and pick the option to exit free roam.

