If you're wondering whether or not Mario Kart World has a 200cc mode, we've got the answer.

Does Mario Kart World have 200cc?

Mario Kart World does not have a 200cc mode.

In case you don’t know, Mario Kart has different cc modes, 50cc, 100cc and 150cc, with the speed you drive increasing with each increase.

In Mario Kart 8 on the Switch 1, Nintendo added a 200cc mode which was by far the fastest way to drive in the game, and was a popular choice for experienced players.

Unfortunately, the mode hasn't made the transition to the Switch 2, with no way to play 200cc in Mario Kart World at the time of writing.

Will 200cc be added to Mario Kart World?

We don't know whether or not 200cc will be coming to Mario Kart World in the future, but we're pleased to say that it hasn't been ruled out.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, producer Kosuke Yabuki confirmed that, while the game was capped at 150cc for the moment, it isn't out of the question that they will revisit it in future.

"Some players are really happy with the addition of high difficulty modes like this," he explained. "However, does that mean we're going to consider adding engine sizes that are larger than 150cc to Mario Kart World? I'm afraid I can't say just yet."

On the face of it, it doesn't seem like Yabuki is particularly keen on adding 200cc to Mario Kart World, but considering how long the game's life cycle will likely be, and how long Nintendo continued to support Mario Kart 8 for, it seems to us almost a given that 200cc will be added to Mario Kart World at some point in the future.

