You'll start off with the four classical elements (earth, water, air and fire). From this simple beginning, you can create numerous concepts - from energy and love to humans, zombies and even planets.

Be sure to check out our complete list of combinations for all the info, but in here we'll be focusing on electricity.

These charged particles (known as the power of the gods) are a necessity for many items, from a chainsaw to Frankenstein's Monster. But making electricity itself is pretty complicated.

Let's take a look at the combination...

How to make electricity in Little Alchemy 2 explained

Electricity, like eggs and explosions, requires one of the most complicated combinations in Little Alchemy 2. That said, we'd expect as much - it'd be no fun if the power of the gods came easy...

But fear not, budding alchemists. We're here to help you on your way to modernity and the tech revolution. The combination of items required for electricity is the following:

fire, gunpowder / gunpowder, electricity / gunpowder, lightning / pressure, volcano / fire, petroleum / explosion, petroleum / pressure, petroleum / heat, petroleum / lava, petroleum / volcano, petroleum

Good luck collecting all of those items. But, as we said, once you've unlocked electricity, a whole new world will be open to you. From email to to electric cars to clocks (but not necessarily in that order), welcome to the modern era.

Happy mixing!

