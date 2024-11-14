The end credits song in particular is a highlight.

Called Post-Post Apocalyptic Dance Party, it's a fantastic way to end such a daft and colourful jaunt.

So, who composed the end credits song? And what about the rest of the LEGO Horizon Adventures soundtrack? Read on to find out!

Can I listen to the LEGO Horizon Adventures soundtrack?

The entire soundtrack hasn't been released yet, but that Post-Post Apocalyptic Dance Party is on Spotify.

We'll update this page as soon as the rest of it releases online, but for now you can check out the quirky credits track below:

Who composed the LEGO Horizon Adventures end credits song?

Post-Post Apocalyptic Dance Party was composed by an artist called mxmtoon.

All of her albums are available on Spotify, and they're worth listening to.

She talked about her involvement with LEGO Horizon Adventures in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Speaking of her love for the original game, she said: "Horizon’s been a game that I’ve loved playing. I played back in high school for the first time, and I remember getting home in the evenings being like, 'I can’t wait to play Horizon.'

"I love Aloy. I love the story of the world. And it was easy to form a song that was what they were looking for."

Read the full interview now.

Who composed by LEGO Horizon Adventures soundtrack?

While it's not available to listen to online (yet), the credits have revealed who composed the game's main soundtrack. This being the orchestral music that accompanies LEGO Horizon Adventures' gameplay and cutscenes.

The composer of the soundtrack is Homay Schmitz, with additional music by Harry Brokensha.

Who composed the dance stage tracks in LEGO Horizon Adventures?

If you've played the game, you'll know that there's additional music.

In typical offbeat LEGO humour, one of the characters (we won't spoil who) sets up a big DJ booth and disco dancefloor.

The music for these sections was composed by Aaron James Williams.

