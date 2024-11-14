While the gameplay is very different to the originals, it's still fun and addictive. Which makes trophy hunting an absolute joy.

But if you find yourself stuck in your quest for the elusive Platinum, fear not.

Check out our LEGO Horizon Adventures trophy guide below, and you'll have it in no time.

How many trophies or achievements are in LEGO Horizon Adventures?

LEGO Horizon Adventures has a total of 24 trophies, which isn't a huge amount.

There's one Platinum (of course), seven Gold, eight Silver, and eight Bronze trophies. So you should be able to grab them in no time.

Now, let's take a look at them...

Full list of LEGO Horizon Adventures trophies and achievements

Before we list them, be aware that there could be spoilers in the trophy names. Do proceed with caution if you want surprises, especially if you haven't played the original!

Now, let's take a look, starting with the Platinum.

Every Last One (Platinum) - Collect all other trophies.

(Platinum) - Collect all other trophies. Light My Spire (Gold) - Complete The Buried Shadow.

(Gold) - Complete The Buried Shadow. Walking with Giants (Gold) - Find and complete 3 different Tallnecks.

(Gold) - Find and complete 3 different Tallnecks. Toil and Trouble (Gold) - Find and complete 3 different Cauldrons.

(Gold) - Find and complete 3 different Cauldrons. Super Team (Gold) - Max Level all Characters.

(Gold) - Max Level all Characters. Yellow Brick Hoard (Gold) - Collect 50 Gold Bricks.

(Gold) - Collect 50 Gold Bricks. Community Service (Gold) - Complete 20 Community Jobs.

(Gold) - Complete 20 Community Jobs. Top Grade (Gold) - Obtain 10 Upgrades.

(Gold) - Obtain 10 Upgrades. Out of the Woods (Silver) - Complete Rescuing the Nora.

(Silver) - Complete Rescuing the Nora. Climb Every Mountain (Silver) - Complete Thunder in the Mountains.

(Silver) - Complete Thunder in the Mountains. Farewell to the Jungle (Silver) - Complete Desperately Seeking Sawtooths.

(Silver) - Complete Desperately Seeking Sawtooths. Dune and Dusted trophy (Silver) - Complete Drawing Out Helis.

(Silver) - Complete Drawing Out Helis. Together At Last (Silver) - Unlock all Playable Characters.

(Silver) - Unlock all Playable Characters. Super Hero (Silver) - Max Level a Character.

(Silver) - Max Level a Character. A Rare Treat (Silver) - Discover all Rare Weapons.

(Silver) - Discover all Rare Weapons. All the Toys (Silver) - Discover all Gadgets.

(Silver) - Discover all Gadgets. Too Early to Celebrate (Bronze) - Complete the Prologue.

(Bronze) - Complete the Prologue. Flathead (Bronze) - Find and complete first Tallneck.

(Bronze) - Find and complete first Tallneck. Factory Setting (Bronze) - Find and complete first Cauldron.

(Bronze) - Find and complete first Cauldron. Almost a Warrior (Bronze) - Unlock Varl.

(Bronze) - Unlock Varl. Gonna Need a Bigger Wardrobe (Bronze) - Obtain 75 Outfits.

(Bronze) - Obtain 75 Outfits. Masterbuilder (Bronze) - Obtain 20 Roofs or Yards.

(Bronze) - Obtain 20 Roofs or Yards. Just For Show (Bronze) - Obtain 75 Decorations.

(Bronze) - Obtain 75 Decorations. There’s Gold in them Bricks (Bronze) - Collect first Gold Brick.

And that's all you need to know on the trophy-hunting front!

For more on LEGO Horizon Adventures, check out our review of the game. We'll bring you more guides and explainers in the days ahead.

