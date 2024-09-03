This time around, the games have been given a fresh coat of paint with enhanced graphics, higher frame rates and more.

But when can players return to LEGO Hogwarts? Read on for everything there is to know about the LEGO Harry Potter Collection and what the developers have in store!

LEGO Harry Potter Remastered launches on 8th October 2024.

This was confirmed as part of the 2024 Back to Hogwarts showcase, which gives Harry Potter fans a closer look at upcoming projects inspired by the Wizarding World.

What's included in LEGO Harry Potter remastered?

Included in LEGO Harry Potter remastered are all eight films split in two.

The first game includes the first four years, while the second features the last three. Alongside the base games, there are two DLC packs for Years 5-7.

A short trailer on the Harry Potter YouTube channel reveals "all content" will feature "in 4K resolution and enhanced graphics".

Alongside better graphics, the game will also release with haptic feedback, giving players even more immersion as they battle against Voldemort once again.

Can I pre-order LEGO Harry Potter remastered?

Yes! Pre-orders for LEGO Harry Potter remastered are live for some retailers.

So far, Smyths Toys has the game ready for release for £34.99.

There's every chance other retailers will have pre-orders going live in the coming weeks. We'll be sure to update the page with the cheapest price as soon as we find it.

Is there a trailer for LEGO Harry Potter remastered?

The only trailer for LEGO Harry Potter remastered is its announcement trailer, which appeared on 2nd September 2024.

With only a month until the remaster launches, there's bound to be more trailers highlighting the enhanced graphics and new features.

