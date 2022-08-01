Made of 2,532 pieces, the set comes with three game cartridges which slot into the front of the console once it's built. There are also extra pieces to make vignettes of the various games available for the 2600. There's even a brick-built Atari joystick!

Two iconic brands are combining to give one of the 1980's best-loved games consoles a new lease of life. LEGO and Atari are teaming up to create this amazing LEGO version of the Atari 2600.

For the eagle-eyed Atari fans out there, this is a model of the 1980 model of the console, not the 1977 original.

Buy LEGO Atari 2600 for £209.99 at LEGO.com

Rated as suitable for ages 18+, the set could be a pretty tough build, thanks also to that high brick count. And, this retro-themed LEGO set is available to buy from today (1st August 2022).

Another noteworthy feature is the "hidden 1980s gaming room" which pops up from the front of the console. It includes posters, a retro stereo and a mini-figure watching a chunky TV.

In terms of measurements, the console is 33cm long when fully built. It's 8cm tall and 22cm deep.

For more great LEGO sets and gifting ideas, head over to our best new LEGO sets guide, our best LEGO gifts for adults guide, or our tech gifts receommendations. There are buys to suit every budget.

How to buy LEGO Atari 2600 in the UK

The LEGO Atari 2600 was released this morning (Monday 1st August). So if you're keen to get your hands on this mash-up of Japanese gaming and Danish toy-making, you're in luck.

Available to buy from the UK LEGO store, the Atari 2600 joins other iconic gaming consoles such as Nintendo Entertainment System in being eternalised in LEGO form.

Buy LEGO Atari 2600 for £209.99 at LEGO.com

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.