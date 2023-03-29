As always, expect the patch to bring with it plenty of balance changes to the game’s cavalcade of champions . Who knows? Your chosen champion might be one of the playable characters altered, so it’s worth knowing what’s set to change.

Every couple of weeks or so the development team over at Riot Games releases a new League of Legends update. This time around, the LoL patch is number 13.7 and it’s scheduled to go live soon.

You’ll find buffs and nerfs to your favourite champions along with other changes being made to game systems and more in this update.

Read on to find out when the LoL update 13.7 release date is expected and to find out what will change in the patch notes.

When is LoL patch 13.7 expected?

The League of Legends 13.7 update is expected to go live on Wednesday 5th April 2023. This is according to the official patch schedule as detailed by developer Riot Games.

It’s worth noting that the schedule linked above is a planned schedule, and plans can change. The new LoL update is expected to go live on 5th April, but it might miss that date. Riot Games will “put an alert at the top of” the page linked above if the patch is delayed within 48 hours of it going live.

We already know a good deal of what will change with the patch notes before the update is live.

What will change with the LoL patch notes?

Before the update has gone live, we already know of a few changes scheduled to take place in its patch notes. Several champion buffs are already catching our eye. Azir is certainly receiving a sizeable upgrade, at least.

Matt Leung-Harrison, lead designer of LoL balance team, took to Twitter to detail a solid list of patch notes that’ll go live in the 15th April 13.7 update. You can check them all out in the tweet below:

As you can see, the development team is making buffs and nerfs aplenty in the next League update. Azir, Katarina, Kalista, Graves, Alistar, and Yasuo are all receiving upgrades. Alistar, for example, is getting their armour stat buffed from 44-47 and base health increased from 670 to 685.

Small changes such as the one detailed above may not seem like much but they do make an impact. The development team will be working hard to see which champions need a small upgrade and which need a little downgrade. It’s an effort in balancing the game without altering champions too much that they’re unplayable for either reason or unrecognisable from what they’re meant to be and do.

Other changes will be made in the update to in-game systems and items. The Abyssal Mask, for example, has had its health upgraded from 500 to 550. Check out all the planned changes in the tweet linked above. We’ll update this page with the full list of League of Legends 13.7 update patch notes when they’re live.

