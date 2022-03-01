The Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack release date is confirmed to be taking place on 8th March 2022 , and this optional DLC will have a recommended retail price of £7.99 GBP. Product pages are already live on the PlayStation , Xbox and Steam websites.

Frontier Developments' Jurassic World Evolution 2 game is getting a host of new content soon, with a free update to the base game being announced alongside the Netflix-series-inspired Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack DLC (the latter of which you'll have to pay extra for).

The new dinosaurs confirmed for this paid pack are the Scorpios Rex and the Monolophosaurus, with the Ouranosaurus and the Kentrosaurus due to get new variants thanks to the Camp Cretaceous content.

You'll also get to use new skins to bring Bumpy the Ankylosaurus, Toro the Carnotaurus, Big Eatie the Tyrannosaurus rex, and "Barony trio Grim, Limbo and Chaos" into your game via the new DLC. There will also be two "entrancing glow-in-the-dark skins inspired by the Parasaurolophus Lux", the official announcement tells us.

The developers from Frontier are also dropping free update to the base game on the same day. This free update will add two new features to the game, which should give you enough reason to jump back into the game if you've been distracted by other things lately.

Those new features are confirmed to be Species Viewer ("allowing players to view each species in even greater detail") and First Person View ("providing more ways to get up-close and personal with prehistoric species in their enclosures at guest height").

There will also be new decoration items added, with Frontier promising individually placeable trees, which are apparently "perfect for budding park managers to add finishing touches."

There will also be changes to sandbox mode content and "a host of other exciting enhancements", as Frontier puts it. Whether or not you pay for the new DLC, then, the Jurassic Word Evolution 2 update on 8th March sounds like its worth checking out on its own.

