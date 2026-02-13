A new story trailer for the upcoming James Bond game 007 First Light has been released, offering more insight into the plot.

The much-anticipated title, which will be the first video game to feature the British spy since 2012’s 007 Legends, is set to launch on 27 May 2026.

The game, which is coming courtesy of Hitman developer IO Interactive and stars Dexter: Original Sin actor Patrick Gibson in the lead role, will tell James Bond’s origin story, following the iconic spy as he's recruited into MI6 and entrusted with a mission that will see him gain his 00 title.

The trailer gives fans a look at the story set-up itself, showing some of Bond's exploits in Iceland that catch the attention of MI6 and propel him into the 00 programme, where he's forced to adapt to new rules.

The footage also gives us a glimpse of the supporting characters in the game, including M (played by Priyanga Burford) and John Greenway (played by Lennie James), with whom Bond forms an unlikely alliance.

The blurb reads: "Discover a re-imagined origin story as James Bond enters the 00 Programme as a promising young recruit. Despite his occasional recklessness, Bond’s intuition, charm and skill will push him to Earn The Number within His Majesty’s Secret Service."

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

007 First Light had initially been scheduled for a March 2026 release date, but the developer confirmed in a statement back in December that the game had been pushed back by two months.

IO Interactive said the game was "fully playable from beginning to end", but that extra time was needed to "further polish it".

Speaking about what it means to work on the game, 007 First Light senior producer Theuns Smit previously told Radio Times Gaming (which is also available as podcast): "At IO Interactive, as you know, we have over 25 years of agent fantasy experience, so there's a lot that we've done in the past in that sense that we can draw from.

"But when it comes to James Bond, I mean, he's like the original spy, and for us, it just felt like a hand fitting into a glove being able to work on this and bring our style into it."

