❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
James Bond: 007 First Light is "like a hand fitting into a glove" after making Hitman, explains developer
"Agent 47 was more like a chaos agent. That's not what Bond is."
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Monday, 5 January 2026 at 11:22 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad