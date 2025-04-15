Travelling through a bright and pastel-filled ancient kingdom, the princess will join forces with the Seven Sages to save the kingdom.

While this is the third game in the Hyrule Warriors series, it is the first of the spin-offs that will be incorporated into the Legends of Zelda canon.

When is Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment coming out? Here’s all we know.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will come out in winter 2025.

There is currently no specific release date.

With the Switch 2 coming out this summer, hopefully the release date will be announced shortly after. Fingers crossed it doesn’t follow in GTA 6’s footsteps, and Nintendo will let fans know soon.

Can I pre-order Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment?

No, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is not yet available for pre-order.

Pre-orders will likely only begin after the release date has been announced.

Which consoles and platforms can play Hyrule Warriors ?

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will be available to play exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment gameplay and story details

A prequel to Tears of the Kingdom, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will follow Princess Zelda, King Rauru, and the Seven Sages as they combat Ganondorf during the Imprisoning War.

Battling hordes of Hyrulean beasts, players will get to fight as Zelda and King Rauru to save Hyrule and imprison Ganon in the Dark World.

Koei Tecmo and Nintendo will continue their collaboration for the Hyrule Warriors spin-off series. The first Hyrule Warriors was a 2014 hack-and-slash Zelda game, with a focus on combating enemies, whereas Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (2020) used similar mechanics for a non-canonical prequel to Breath of the Wild.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will likely continue the hack-and-slash tradition of its predecessors while weaving in story threads.

Canon in Legends of Zelda is a slippery concept. Between games, accounts of the Imprisoning War vary, meaning that while we know the broad strokes of the war (including Sonia’s death, Rauru sacrificing himself, and Zelda transforming into the Light Dragon), its exact unfolding is unclear.

Is there a Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment trailer?

Yes, Nintendo released a trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment on 2nd April 2025.

Teasing Zelda discovering ancient Hyrule, as well as some of the Seven Sages in battle, the trailer promises an action-packed adventure with ethereal animation.

Covering the events leading up to Tears of the Kingdom, the princess will join forces with King Rauru, Mineru, Sonia, and the other Sages to save Hyrule.

While the trailer establishes the lore, it also shows off playable battles as King Rauru and Zelda.

Throughout, colourful cel-shading means the game will slot neatly into the Tears of the Kingdom aesthetic.

The announcement trailer aired during the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct.

