How many hours is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD?

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword originally launched on the Wii in November 2011 and it would be fair to say that it was an extremely popular game – so popular in fact that we now have a remaster on our hands on the Nintendo Switch.

When looking at the complete Legend of Zelda timeline, Skyward Sword is the first time we meet our main character and his legendary Master Sword and given how long it feels that we have to wait until we can play the next new game in the franchise, Breath of the Wild 2, we’re happy that this has come along to help pass at least some of the time.

But how much time exactly will it take to complete the game? Here is all the information you need to know!

How long does it take to complete The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword?

As always, this entirely depends on the type of gamer that you are but we have tried to cover most bases to give you an idea.

First of all, it is worth noting that this is a port of the original version of the game with no gameplay extras so if you have played this through before, it will likely take you the same amount of time as it did then.

To complete the story you are looking at around the 38.5-hour mark, according to HowLongtoBeat who are experts in telling us how much of our lives we stand to lose while playing a game. That is just the story though without going off course or exploring much of the world.

If you choose to explore the whole map and see everything that is on offer then the overall time it would take shoots up to 46.5 hours. But for you completionists out there that like to collect absolutely everything in the game, you could be sinking in around 58 hours in – we would not advise trying to do this in one sitting.

So you certainly will get your money’s worth if you decide to pick the game up. It’s a worthwhile purchase anyway as our The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review calls it a “soaring success” and if you have never delved into the world of Zelda before then this is a great way to give yourself an introduction.

