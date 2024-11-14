A lot of the original's voice cast have returned, but how faithful is it in other areas?

With it being a LEGO game, it's unlikely to contain the huge expanse of Aloy's post-apocalyptic world.

So, does that mean it's doable in a weekend? And how many chapters are there?

Let's take a look at the length and chapters of LEGO Horizon Adventures.

How long is LEGO Horizon Adventures?

Before we get into the chapters, how long will the whole game take to complete?

It look our reviewer six hours to finish the main story and a few of the side quests.

If you want to complete the whole game, collecting everything and grabbing that Platinum trophy, then you might be looking at closer to 12 hours.

Be aware, though, that there's currently no New Game Plus. So make sure you pick up everything you can before the credits roll if you want the Platinum on your first try!

How many chapters are in LEGO Horizon Adventures?

Before we proceed, as always, be aware that there may be spoilers ahead!

Especially if you haven't played the original Horizon, the names of each chapter might ruin the surprise. But if you're not bothered, or are too curious to care, let's take a look at the chapters.

In total, there are five chapters in LEGO Horizon Adventures. Four numbered ones, and then one last part to do after that.

We'll list them below:

Chapter 1: Rescuing the Nora

Chapter 2: Thunder in the Mountains

Chapter 3: Desperately Seeking Sawtooths

Chapter 4: Drawing Out Helis

The Final Battle: The Buried Shadow

The credits will roll once the final battle is over!

