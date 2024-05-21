If you’re not sure if Hellblade 2 is for you, then be sure to check out our review round-up to see what the critics have made of the game.

But lest your PC pass out from fear (or anticipation), let’s see what it takes to run Hellblade 2.

Which PC platforms can play Hellblade 2?

Hellblade 2. Xbox Game Studios, Team Ninja

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 can be played on PC on Steam or the Xbox App.

If you like to keep all of your games in one place, then buying the game through Steam may be for you.

If you’d like to save a bob or two, though, you can also play the game through the Xbox App by purchasing it outright on the Microsoft Store, or with Game Pass if you are subscribed to the service.

This also has the added benefit of being able to play Hellblade 2 on an Xbox with the same account, if you find yourself wanting to play on that system.

Or you may want to if you find your PC is not quite up to the challenge of running Hellblade 2. Something you can find out with the minimum and recommended PC specs listed below.

Minimum PC requirements for Hellblade 2

Hellblade 2. Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

Hellblade 2 has fairly lowly minimum system requirements, requiring a GPU that is of an eight-year vintage in the case of the Nvidia GTX 1070. This will net you a low 1080P experience.

CPU – Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

– Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory – 16GB RAM

– 16GB RAM GPU – Nvidia GTX 1070 | AMD RX 5700 | Intel Arc A580

– Nvidia GTX 1070 | AMD RX 5700 | Intel Arc A580 VRAM – 6GB

– 6GB Storage – 70GB (SSD required)

It’s very important to note that an SSD is required, as Unreal Engine 5 needs fast storage in order to pull the massive amount of data found in Nanite meshes.

In all, the level of detail for models and textures is extremely high, so a mechanical platter hard drive would simply not be up to the task.

Medium PC requirements for Hellblade 2

Hellblade 2. Xbox Game Studios/Ninja Theory

If you want to push the boat out a little further, the medium settings requirements see things jump up in kind. Though, curiously, not regarding the Intel Arc 580 - which is the same as it was in minimum.

CPU – Intel i5-9600 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

– Intel i5-9600 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory – 16GB RAM

– 16GB RAM GPU – Nvidia RTX 2070 | AMD RX 5700 XT | Intel Arc A580

– Nvidia RTX 2070 | AMD RX 5700 XT | Intel Arc A580 VRAM – 8GB

– 8GB Storage – 70GB (SSD required)

This will result in a better-looking image, but you will still need to make use of upscaling to achieve a playable framerate.

Recommended PC specs for Hellblade 2

Hellblade 2. Ninja Theory

A large part of Hellblade 2’s appeal lies in its visual spectacle, which requires quite a beefy machine to pull off – especially at the target 1440P resolution.

CPU – Intel i7-10700K | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

– Intel i7-10700K | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory – 16GB RAM

– 16GB RAM GPU – Nvidia RTX 3080 | AMD RX 6800 XT | Intel Arc A770

– Nvidia RTX 3080 | AMD RX 6800 XT | Intel Arc A770 VRAM – 8GB

– 8GB Storage – 70GB (SSD required)

These aren’t entirely unreasonable, mind you, but if you want to really crank things up, you will need to make sure your PC has a current-gen GPU under the hood.

Very high PC requirements for Hellblade 2

Hellblade 2. Team Ninja, Xbox Game Studios

Ideally, this is the way that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is meant to be enjoyed. If you can’t reach these lofty heights, however, the previous settings will still offer a great experience, and there’s always the Xbox version to check out too.

But without further ado, here be dragons (expensive graphics cards).

CPU – Intel i7-12600K | AMD Ryzen 5 5700X

– Intel i7-12600K | AMD Ryzen 5 5700X Memory – 16GB RAM

– 16GB RAM GPU – Nvidia RTX 4080 | AMD RX 7900 XTX

– Nvidia RTX 4080 | AMD RX 7900 XTX VRAM – 12GB

– 12GB Storage – 70GB (SSD required)

Gone entirely are Intel Arc cards. These must not have met the mark for hitting the high visuals at 4K, so be sure your rig is equipped with a top-end card from Nvidia or AMD.

