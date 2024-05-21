Hellblade 2 PC requirements: Minimum and recommended specs
Is your PC in for a hellish saga?
From the first trailer, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 wowed us with its truly next-generation visuals, and now that it’s here, we’ll take a look at the minimum and recommended PC requirements to see if your rig is up to spec.
We also have the medium and very high specifications listed to offer more variety - with the latter proving to be especially stunning - as well as what PC platforms Hellblade 2 is available to play on.
But lest your PC pass out from fear (or anticipation), let’s see what it takes to run Hellblade 2.
Which PC platforms can play Hellblade 2?
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 can be played on PC on Steam or the Xbox App.
If you like to keep all of your games in one place, then buying the game through Steam may be for you.
If you’d like to save a bob or two, though, you can also play the game through the Xbox App by purchasing it outright on the Microsoft Store, or with Game Pass if you are subscribed to the service.
This also has the added benefit of being able to play Hellblade 2 on an Xbox with the same account, if you find yourself wanting to play on that system.
Or you may want to if you find your PC is not quite up to the challenge of running Hellblade 2. Something you can find out with the minimum and recommended PC specs listed below.
Minimum PC requirements for Hellblade 2
Surprisingly for such a graphical showcase, Helldivers 2 has fairly lowly minimum system requirements, requiring a GPU that is of an eight-year vintage in the case of the Nvidia GTX 1070. This will net you a low 1080P experience.
- CPU – Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory – 16GB RAM
- GPU – Nvidia GTX 1070 | AMD RX 5700 | Intel Arc A580
- VRAM – 6GB
- Storage – 70GB (SSD required)
It’s very important to note that an SSD is required, as Unreal Engine 5 needs fast storage in order to pull the massive amount of data found in Nanite meshes.
In all, the level of detail for models and textures is extremely high, so a mechanical platter hard drive would simply not be up to the task.
Medium PC requirements for Hellblade 2
If you want to push the boat out a little further, the medium settings requirements see things jump up in kind. Though, curiously, not regarding the Intel Arc 580 - which is the same as it was in minimum.
- CPU – Intel i5-9600 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory – 16GB RAM
- GPU – Nvidia RTX 2070 | AMD RX 5700 XT | Intel Arc A580
- VRAM – 8GB
- Storage – 70GB (SSD required)
This will result in a better-looking image, but you will still need to make use of upscaling to achieve a playable framerate.
Recommended PC specs for Hellblade 2
A large part of Hellblade 2’s appeal lies in its visual spectacle, which requires quite a beefy machine to pull off – especially at the target 1440P resolution.
- CPU – Intel i7-10700K | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Memory – 16GB RAM
- GPU – Nvidia RTX 3080 | AMD RX 6800 XT | Intel Arc A770
- VRAM – 8GB
- Storage – 70GB (SSD required)
These aren’t entirely unreasonable, mind you, but if you want to really crank things up, you will need to make sure your PC has a current-gen GPU under the hood.
Very high PC requirements for Hellblade 2
Ideally, this is the way that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is meant to be enjoyed. If you can’t reach these lofty heights, however, the previous settings will still offer a great experience, and there’s always the Xbox version to check out too.
But without further ado, here be dragons (expensive graphics cards).
- CPU – Intel i7-12600K | AMD Ryzen 5 5700X
- Memory – 16GB RAM
- GPU – Nvidia RTX 4080 | AMD RX 7900 XTX
- VRAM – 12GB
- Storage – 70GB (SSD required)
Gone entirely are Intel Arc cards. These must not have met the mark for hitting the high visuals at 4K, so be sure your rig is equipped with a top-end card from Nvidia or AMD.
