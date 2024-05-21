Those of you hunting the lot of them will be pleased to learn that it’s not a difficult list of achievements to unlock, either. You shouldn’t have too much trouble earning them all.

This is good news for if the game ever ends up on PlayStation (which is entirely up to Microsoft), too, for all you Platinum trophy hunters.

Keep reading for the full list of Hellblade 2 achievements and to find out how to unlock them all.

More like this

How many Hellblade 2 achievements are there?

Hellblade 2 has 11 achievements on its Xbox and Steam versions. This means you can earn 1,000 Gamerscore on Xbox by completing just 11 achievements, which is rather generous.

Split up, there are three regular achievements and eight secret achievements. We’ll go into the details of how to unlock all 11 below, but please do be aware that story spoilers follow.

Now, onto that full list of achievements in Hellblade 2 and how to unlock them.

Full list of Hellblade 2 achievements

The full list of Hellblade 2 achievements includes a few different things for you to be getting on with, but none of them should prove too difficult.

Yep, it looks like it should be easy enough to unlock all 11 achievements in Senua’s Saga, and you should have 1,000 Gamerscore soon enough. Most of them are story-based, and those that aren’t are simple, including opening the game’s photo mode.

This sequel is a short enough game, too, that even if you do have to go back to complete certain things to unlock one or two achievements, it shouldn’t take you too long to do so.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Without further ado, here’s the full list of Hellblade 2 achievements and how to unlock them:

A Guiding Light | Guide your followers through the forest to reach Borgavirki | 100 Gamerscore

| Guide your followers through the forest to reach Borgavirki | 100 Gamerscore End the Tyranny | Expose the Godi’s lies and end the tyranny | 150 Gamerscore

| Expose the Godi’s lies and end the tyranny | 150 Gamerscore Glimpses of the Gods | Reveal secret paths behind hidden faces | 100 Gamerscore

| Reveal secret paths behind hidden faces | 100 Gamerscore Returned to the Earth | Speak Ingunn’s name, and release Illtauga from her rage | 100 Gamerscore

| Speak Ingunn’s name, and release Illtauga from her rage | 100 Gamerscore Seeing Things Differently | Launch any chapter with an alternate narrator | 25 Gamerscore

| Launch any chapter with an alternate narrator | 25 Gamerscore Tales of Midgard | Collect all the Lorestangir | 100 Gamerscore

| Collect all the Lorestangir | 100 Gamerscore The Hidden World | Find the entrance to the realm of the Hiddenfolk | 100 Gamerscore

| Find the entrance to the realm of the Hiddenfolk | 100 Gamerscore The Man in the Middle | Rescue the stranger from the draugar ritual | 100 Gamerscore

| Rescue the stranger from the draugar ritual | 100 Gamerscore The Next Sign | Survive the shipwreck and capture the Bjarg slavemaster | 100 Gamerscore

| Survive the shipwreck and capture the Bjarg slavemaster | 100 Gamerscore The Storm Calmed | Speak Saegeirr’s name, and end Sjávarrisi’s isolation | 100 Gamerscore

| Speak Saegeirr’s name, and end Sjávarrisi’s isolation | 100 Gamerscore Worth a Thousand Words | Open photo mode | 25 gamerscore

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.