Most new releases nowadays allow players of all platforms to join forces and play together.

Does Quidditch Champions feature crossplay capabilities? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about cross-platform action.

Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions crossplay? Multiplayer between platforms explained

Yes, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions does feature crossplay.

This is great news for players of all platforms wanting to play with each other. The inclusion of crossplay should keep the multiplayer ticking over long after its release.

Players on Xbox can play with PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch owners with ease. Those on PlayStation can compete against Xbox, and so on.

Does Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions have cross-progression?

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions also features cross-progression.

This was confirmed by Unbroken Studios, which revealed "no matter where you want to play, everything you earn goes with you".

Want to take Quidditch on the go using a Nintendo Switch? No problem. Fancy loading into a match on PlayStation? Easy peasy. Everything unlocked on one platform will carry over to the other.

