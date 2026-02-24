Whether you’re new to the PSP/PS2 classic or revisiting it for the umpteenth time, you probably want to check out the GTA Vice City Stories cheats.

There are dozens of cheat codes to use in Vice City Stories across both platforms, some being way more helpful than others.

You can give yourself full armour or health, get a load of cash or weapons and do wackier things like make the gameplay faster (or slower) or even make it so pedestrians will start following you. There’s a lot to play around with.

Keep reading to find the full list of cheat codes in GTA Vice City Stories and how to use them on PSP and PS2.

How to use cheats in GTA Vice City Stories

To use cheats in GTA Vice City Stories on PSP and PS2, you simply need to input a string of buttons whenever you’re playing the game. You do not need to pause the game to enter a cheat code.

Before you apply any cheat in Vice City Stories, however, we recommend you save the game first. Various cheat codes can’t be disabled once enabled, so you will need to save right before you use any, just to be safe.

Once you have successfully entered a cheat code, a message will pop up on the top of the screen reading ‘Cheat activated’.

With all of that in mind, it’s time to activate some cheats in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories and have some fun.

GTA Vice City Stories cheat codes

Before we dive into the full list of cheat codes in GTA Vice City Stories, it’s worth bearing in mind that they should all work on PSP and PS2 versions of the game (unless otherwise stated) and on PS2, L and R mean L1 and R1.

The full list of GTA Vice City Stories cheats is as follows:

100 percent multiplayer content (PSP only) | Up-up-up-triangle-triangle-circle-L-R

| Up-up-up-triangle-triangle-circle-L-R 50 percent multiplayer content (PSP only) | Up-up-up-circle-circle-x-L-R

| Up-up-up-circle-circle-x-L-R All traffic avoids you | Up-up-right-left-triangle-circle-circle-square

| Up-up-right-left-triangle-circle-circle-square Apply perfect handling | Down-left-up-L-R-triangle-circle-x

| Down-left-up-L-R-triangle-circle-x Change weather to clear | Left-down-R-L-right-up-left-x

| Left-down-R-L-right-up-left-x Change weather to foggy | Left-down-triangle-x-right-up-left-L

| Left-down-triangle-x-right-up-left-L Change weather to overcast | Left-down-L-R-right-up-left-square

| Left-down-L-R-right-up-left-square Change weather to rainy | Left-down-L-R-right-up-left-triangle

| Left-down-L-R-right-up-left-triangle Change weather to sunny | Left-down-R-L-right-up-left-circle

| Left-down-R-L-right-up-left-circle Commit suicide | Right-right-circle-circle-L-R-down-x

| Right-right-circle-circle-L-R-down-x Destroy all cars | L-R-R-left-right-square-down-R

| L-R-R-left-right-square-down-R Earn $250,000 | Up-down-left-right-x-x-L-R

| Up-down-left-right-x-x-L-R Full Armour | Up-down-left-right-square-square-L-R

| Up-down-left-right-square-square-L-R Full health | Up-down-left-right-circle-circle-L-R

| Up-down-left-right-circle-circle-L-R Make all traffic Chrome | Right-up-left-down-triangle-triangle-L-R

| Right-up-left-down-triangle-triangle-L-R Make the time move faster in-game | R-L-L-down-up-x-down-L

| R-L-L-down-up-x-down-L Never become Wanted | Up-right-triangle-triangle-down-left-x-x

| Up-right-triangle-triangle-down-left-x-x Pedestrian enters your vehicle | Down-up-right-L-L-square-up-L

| Down-up-right-L-L-square-up-L Pedestrians are given weapons | Up-L-down-R-left-circle-right-triangle

| Up-L-down-R-left-circle-right-triangle Pedestrians attack you | Down-triangle-up-x-L-R-L-R

| Down-triangle-up-x-L-R-L-R Pedestrians follow you | Right-L-down-L-circle-up-L-square

| Right-L-down-L-circle-up-L-square Pedestrians riot | R-L-L-down-left-circle-down-L

| R-L-L-down-left-circle-down-L Raise your Wanted level | Up-right-square-square-down-left-circle-circle

| Up-right-square-square-down-left-circle-circle Slow down the gameplay | Left-left-circle-circle-down-up-triangle-x

| Left-left-circle-circle-down-up-triangle-x Spawn a Rhino Tank | Up-L-down-R-left-L-right-R

| Up-L-down-R-left-L-right-R Spawn a Trashmaster | Down-up-right-triangle-L-triangle-L-triangle

| Down-up-right-triangle-L-triangle-L-triangle Speed up the gameplay | Left-left-R-R-up-triangle-down-x

| Left-left-R-R-up-triangle-down-x Tier 1 Weapons | Left-right-x-up-down-square-left-right

| Left-right-x-up-down-square-left-right Tier 2 Weapons | Left-right-square-up-down-triangle-left-right

| Left-right-square-up-down-triangle-left-right Tier 3 Weapons | Left-right-triangle-up-down-circle-left-right

