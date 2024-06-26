It’s time for a new career in bail enforcement.

You can check out the short reveal trailer below, courtesy of the official Rockstar Twitter (now known as X) post:

Keep reading to find out how to start GTA Online’s Bottom Dollar Bounties and to see the full list of what’s included.

How to start GTA Online’s Bottom Dollar Bounties

To start the Bottom Dollar Bounties storyline in GTA Online, you need to purchase the Bail Office – you should receive a phone call from Maude Eccles upon starting the game.

Head to Maze Bank Foreclosures to choose which Bail Office you wish to purchase.

Thanks to a super useful Reddit thread, we know that there are five Bail Office locations you can purchase in-game: Paleto Bay ($1.65 million), Davis ($2 million), Del Perro ($2.35 million), Mission Row ($2.39 million) and Downtown Vinewood ($2.62 million).

Answer another call from Maude Eccles and you’ll head inside your Bail Office to begin your new business.

Once you have watched the relevant cutscenes, you can begin your life as the boss of your new Bail Office. Simply register as a CEO or MC Club President to do so!

Once you’re a boss at the company, you can start hunting down targets to earn bounties and get some dollars coming in and filling your shiny new wall safe at the Bail Office.

It’s worth noting that the Standard blue targets change hourly and the Most Wanted red target is rotated every 24 hours.

Remember, as long as you’re updated to the latest version of the game, you can start the Bottom Dollar Bounties content for free!

What’s included in GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties

Bottom Dollar Bounties includes a new location and job which can be worked from there – the Bail Office.

As detailed in the section above, there are five Bail Offices to choose from, and each one comes with a computer to choose your Targets from, a wall safe to store money earned from completed jobs, a holding cell, CCTV access, the Bottom Dollar-branded Bail Enforcement van and garage space for two other personal vehicles.

You can also upgrade your Bail Office with different styles, with new staff members, a gun locker, and armour plating for your new company van.

In Bail Enforcement jobs, you can bring targets in either dead or alive, but bringing them in alive will earn you more money.

There are four tiers to progress through in Bottom Dollar Bounties, with a set of challenges across each tier – you’ll get the Bottom Dollar Jacket, Stun Gun Finish, Bottom Dollar Outfit and Canis Castigator as rewards for completing each tier.

Alongside the Bottom Dollar Bounties content, there’s much more in the new update, including Dispatch Work, new Law Enforcement Vehicles and more.

It’s worth checking it all out on the official Rockstar Games website for more details.

