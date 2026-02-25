Whether you’re new to the game or returning for another playthrough, you’ll want to make use of cheats for GTA: Chinatown Wars — a Nintendo DS classic that was later ported to the PSP and then iOS and Android devices.

The DS and PSP versions of the game share the same cheat codes (button and D-Pad directions) whereas the iOS and Android version work a little differently and require you to enter text in specific locations.

We’ll get into all of the details below on how to use cheats in Chinatown Wars.

There aren’t too many cheats in the game but for all of them we have to thank user Alexander Blade on the GTA Forums!

Keep reading for the full list of GTA Chinatown Wars cheats and how to use the cheat codes.

How to use cheats in GTA Chinatown Wars

To use cheats in GTA Chinatown Wars on the Nintendo DS or PSP versions of the game, you simply have to input a string of button and D-Pad direction presses in order. You should be able to do this whenever you like.

On the iOS and Android versions of the game, meanwhile, you have to type in cheat codes on whiteboards inside safehouses.

There are various cheats to make use of, including those that change the weather, give you cash and even explode an eagle.

As with all cheats in any game, we recommend you save the game before activating any code. It’s always best to proceed with caution when using cheat codes!

Full list of cheat codes in GTA Chinatown Wars

Here is the full list of GTA Chinatown Wars cheat codes on Nintendo DS, PSP and iOS and Android versions of the game:

GTA Chinatown Wars DS cheats

  • Cloudy weather | Up-down-left-right-X-Y-L-R
  • Explosive eagle | L-R-X-Y-A-B-up-down
  • Extra sunny weather | Up-down-left-right-B-X-L-R
  • Foggy weather | Up-down-left-right-Y-B-R-L
  • Full Armour | L-L-R-B-B-A-A-R
  • Full Health | L-L-R-A-A-B-B-R
  • Heavy rain weather | Up-down-left-right-A-X-R-L
  • Hurricane | Up-down-left-right-B-Y-R-L
  • Lower your Wanted level | R-X-X-Y-Y-R-L-L
  • Rainy weather | Up-down-left-right-Y-A-L-R
  • Raise your Wanted level | L-L-R-Y-Y-X-X-R
  • Sunny weather | Up-down-left-right-A-B-L-R
  • Weapon pack 1 | R-up-B-down-left-R-B-right
  • Weapon pack 2 | R-up-A-down-left-R-A-right
  • Weapon pack 3 | R-up-Y-down-left-R-Y-right
  • Weapon pack 4 | R-up-X-down-left-R-X-right

GTA Chinatown Wars PSP cheats

  • Cloudy weather | Up-down-left-right-triangle-square-L-R
  • Explosive eagle | L-R-triangle-square-circle-X-up-down
  • Extra sunny weather | Up-down-left-right-X-triangle-L-R
  • Foggy weather | Up-down-left-right-square-X-R-L
  • Full Armour | L-L-R-X-X-circle-circle-R
  • Full Health | L-L-R-circle-circle-X-X-R
  • Heavy rain weather | Up-down-left-right-circle-triangle-R-L
  • Hurricane | Up-down-left-right-X-triangle-R-L
  • Lower your Wanted level | R-triangle-triangle-square-square-R-L-L
  • Rainy weather | Up-down-left-right-triangle-circle-L-R
  • Raise your Wanted level | L-L-R-square-square-triangle-triangle-R
  • Sunny weather | Up-down-left-right-circle-X-L-R
  • Weapon pack 1 | R-up-X-down-left-R-X-right
  • Weapon pack 2 | R-up-circle-down-left-R-circle-right
  • Weapon pack 3 | R-up-square-down-left-R-square-right
  • Weapon pack 4 | R-up-triangle-down-left-R-triangle-right

GTA Chinatown Wars iOS and Android cheats

  • Explosive eagle | BOOMCAN
  • Full Armour | SHELLY
  • Full Health | LIFEUP
  • Get $10,000 | CASHIN
  • Jump 1 day | JUMPDAY
  • Jump 1 hour | JUMPHR
  • Jump 6 hours | JUMPHRS
  • Lower your Wanted level | COPOUT
  • Raise your Wanted level | COPIN
  • Unknown | TRIPPY
  • Weapon pack 1 | LOADOA
  • Weapon pack 2 | LOADOB
  • Weapon pack 3 | LOADOC
  • Weapon pack 4 | LOADOD

