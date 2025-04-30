With no initial explanation behind the decision, speculation ran rife across social media as to the reason for the move, with many settling on GTA 6 as the reason.

Gearbox Software and GTA developer Rockstar Games are both subisidiaries of Take-Two Interactive, a link that led many to believe that Borderlands 4 was shifting its release to accommodate a soon-to-be-announced GTA 6 release date.

However, Randy Pitchford himself has now come out to quash those rumours, stating that Borderlands 4's release date change has nothing to do with GTA.

"Borderlands 4 shipping early is 100 per cent the result of confidence in the game and development trajectory based by actual tasks and bug find/fix rates," Pitchford tweeted.

"Our decision is literally 0 per cent about any other product's actual or theoretical launch date."

Despite being announced at the end of 2023, GTA 6 still does not have a confirmed release date, apparently as a means of building hype, according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

With recent predictions that the release date announcement is imminent, tying in with Take-Two's upcoming earnings call, the sudden Borderlands 4 switch seemed to be just another piece of supporting evidence.

But while Borderlands 4 moving its release date doesn't directly tie in with the GTA 6 release date, that doesn't mean that there's nothing to take from the news.

In an interview with Variety, Zelnick stated that the company wanted to avoid releasing Borderlands 4 and GTA 6 too close together: "We wouldn't stack up huge releases unnecessarily."

With that in mind, Borderlands 4 being able to move its release date forward does suggest that GTA 6 will arrive later, supporting the currently predicted early-October release date.

