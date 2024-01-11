Luckily, getting hold of one of these fantastical motorbikes is easier than you’d think. The only downside is how long it might take you.

Read on to find out how to get the flying bike in GTA 5 Online.

How to get the flying bike in GTA 5 Online explained

To get the flying bike in GTA 5 Online, you need to head to Warstock Cache and Carry on your in-game phone and purchase the Oppressor Mk II for $8 million. There isn’t any other way to unlock the flying motorbike, you simply have to purchase it.

As per the official GTA 5 website, simply “visit the warstock-cache-and-carry.com website via your phone’s web browser to view their range of combat-ready land and air vehicles”. Find the Oppressor Mk II and choose to buy it, as long as you can afford it.

Once you have purchased the Oppressor Mk II flying bike, “you’ll be able to organise delivery via the Pegasus concierge service in your phone’s Contacts list".

That’s all there is to it. Buying the flying bike loaded with machine guns at full price is easy if expensive (it used to be cheaper, but Rockstar upped its price back in April 2023 following allegations of it being overpowered). Here's how to make money fast in GTA Online.

It is possible, however, to buy an Oppressor Mk II flying bike with a $2 million saving.

How to get the Oppressor Mk II flying bike in GTA Online for $6 million instead of $8 million

The trade price for the Oppressor Mk II flying bike in GTA 5 Online is $6 million instead of $8 million. To unlock the cheaper trade price you need to complete five Client Jobs as a VIP, CEO or MC President.

There are a few steps you need to take to purchase the Oppressor Mk II for its discounted $6 million price. The best way to explain these steps is to watch this incredibly helpful YouTube video by TGG:

The process detailed in the video above is a little longwinded and complicated (and will cost you more GTA dollars than simply purchasing the Oppressor Mk II for $8 million), but it is worth it.

Once you have the Terrorbyte, you can earn money faster and own the only location where you can customise/upgrade the Oppressor Mk II.

