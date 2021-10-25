Ghost Recon Frontline release date: Trailer, latest news

The Ghost Recon Frontline release date is coming, and this game will bring the franchise into the ever-growing battle royale genre that’s dominated by the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon series began all the way back in 2002 when the first game was released on the Xbox, the PS2 and the GameCube – many moons ago!

Since then we have had many games in the franchise with the most recent, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint coming in 2019. But it is all change for the franchise for the next game, Ghost Recon Frontline, as the series moves to join the battle royale crowd.

While we wait for more info to appear, here is all we know so far about Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline and its release date.

Ghost Recon Frontline release date

The Ghost Recon Frontline release date has not been confirmed as of yet, but we’ll be sure to update this page when it is.

The game was announced in October 2021 which means it won’t be here any time soon. That being said, we fully expect it to launch at some point in 2022 – most likely towards the end of the year.

Is Ghost Recon Frontline free?

Yes, Ghost Recon Frontline is free. You don’t need to worry about paying an upfront cost or securing a pre-order nice and early, because Ghost Recon Frontline is going to be a free-to-play game.

This means you’ll be able to access the game without paying a penny, but there is likely to be plenty of optional microtransactions while you’re in there.

Which consoles and platforms can play Ghost Recon Frontline on?

Ghost Recon Frontline will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, so most players should have a way to play it. There’s no sign of a mobile or Nintendo Switch launch yet, though, but we’ll let you know if that changes at any stage.

Ghost Recon Frontline story and gameplay

There is no story – at least a story in the traditional sense that Ghost Recon players are used to. The move to Battle Royale mode will instead likely give us a Fortnite or Warzone style of story where things happen around us that impact the game.

The main focus though will be on the multiplayer, to be expected with Battle Royale games, and so far we know of two modes that will be included.

The first will be called Expedition which pits 100 players, in teams of 3, against each other to complete various tasks such as intel gathering. You then have to escape the island (because, of course, there’s an island) via a helicopter once you have secured enough points. The island will be called Drakemoor and it is the site of a recent environmental disaster.

The second is a 9v9 domination-style PvP mode that will go by the name of Control.

Expect changing seasons and almost all the other things that have been commonplace for Battle Royale games for some time. The big question here is whether Ubisoft has enough up its sleeves to make an impact in a gaming world that has tough competition to go up against.

Ghost Recon Frontline beta

Ghost Recon Frontline has already had one closed beta test, and you can register your interest on the official Ghost Recon Frontline website if you would like to take place in the next one. It doesn’t have a confirmed date yet, but we’ll be sure to update this page if/when that changes.

Ghost Recon Frontline trailer

Behold the big reveal that came via this Ghost Recon Frontline trailer! Reaction to it wasn’t overly positive and people have been bombing the dislike button so much that it currently has over 19,000 of them, which vastly outweighs the upvotes. But forget all that for a moment and watch it for yourself – you may end up giving it a much needed like!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles.