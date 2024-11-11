When is the Genshin Impact Xbox release date?

With multiple updates, and even spawning a viral dance, it's still got plenty in the tank.

And now, after four years, the other half of console owners get to join in.

Genshin Impact is finally coming to Xbox, and the port is coinciding with a pretty big update.

Let's take a closer look!

The Genshin Impact Xbox release date is 20th November 2024.

This is the same time as update 5.2, which will introduce a plethora of new features and locations.

It's a good time to jump in and play!

How much is Genshin Impact on Xbox? Price and pre-order details

As Genshin Impact is a free-to-play game, you can jump right in without paying a penny.

However, there are other options. There's a pre-order bundle for £9.99 that you can buy now, if you want some extra goodies.

You'll get the following items (taken from the official Genshin Xbox page):

Advanced Character EXP Material: Hero's Wit x15

Advanced Weapon Enhancement Material: Mystic Enhancement Ore x20

The standard items included in this bundle are as follows: Wishing Item: Acquaint Fate x2 Currency: Mora x150,000 Character EXP Material: Hero's Wit x15 Weapon Enhancement Material: Mystic Enhancement Ore x20 Food Item: Rainbow Macarons x10



You'll also get some goodies in the game if you're a Game Pass Ultimate member, so there's another reason to subscribe if you haven't already!

Is there a trailer for Genshin Impact on Xbox?

A trailer was released on the official Xbox YouTube channel yesterday. Check it out below!

