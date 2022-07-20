Forza and Extreme E have teamed up for season 10 and this new festival playlist will put the focus on electric off-road racing. And it's a hefty update too which means it's the perfect time to get behind the wheel again and revisit the gorgeous Mexico setting.

The wheels keep on turning in Forza Horizon 5 and we are about to have season 10 unleashed on us - and many new things are being added to the game to coincide with it.

We don't have long to wait (at all) for the update to come, but if you want to know all the exact details for the release date and time, as well as all the changes coming, then we have you covered. And we have all the Hot Wheels details too if you want to read up on that.

Here is all you need to know about Forza Horizon 5 season 10!

When is the Forza Horizon 5 season 10 release date?

To quote musical icon, Annie - tomorrow! Thursday 21st July is the date that we will get to see all that Forza Horizon 5 season 10 has to offer.

Forza Horizon 5 season 10 release time

Here in the UK, look for season 10 of Forza Horizon 5 to launch at 3:30pm - so it will be ready for us by the time the working or school day comes to an end.

What s new in Forza Horizon 5 season 10?

For starters, we have some very welcome bug fixes that should come as good news to everyone.

Players no longer lose credits if their Auction House bid failed.

Horizon Tour no longer autocompletes itself in the Festival Playlist.

TAA on PC no longer causes wheels to appear blurry or transparent.

Certain cars no longer feel more unstable to drive when using simulated

Inability to challenge players to head-to-head races in The Eliminator if they were using the Telemetry overlay has been fixed.

Players no longer time out when joining an EventLab event in co-op.

Players are no longer returned to Freeroam during Horizon Open.

There are unique team variants of the Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 e-SUV that can be unlocked during the event, and they are:

2022 Extreme E #99 Chip Ganassi Racing GMC Hummer EV (available in the Autoshow from July 19 for 700,000 credits)

2022 Extreme E #58 McLaren Racing (earn 80 points, July 21 – August 17)

2022 Extreme E #44 X44 (complete Boardwalk Danger Sign Seasonal PR Stunt, July 21 – July 27)

2022 Extreme E #42 XITE Racing Team (complete the Extreme E Island Prix I Seasonal Championship, July 21 – July 27)

2022 Extreme E #23 Genesys Andretti United (complete the Bulevar Speed Trap Seasonal PR Stunt, July 28 – August 3)

2022 Extreme E #5 Veloce Racing (complete the Extreme E Energy Prix I Seasonal Championship, July 28 – August 3)

2022 Extreme E #55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team (complete the La Cruz Danger Sign Seasonal PR Stunt, August 4 – August 10)

2022 Extreme E #22 JBXE (complete the Extreme E Copper Prix I Seasonal Championship, August 4 – August 10)

2022 Extreme E #6 Rosberg X Racing (complete the Costa Rocosa Speed Zone Seasonal PR Stunt, August 11 – August 17)

2022 Extreme E #125 ABT Cupra XE (complete the Extreme E Desert Prix I Seasonal Championship, August 11 – August 17)

And there are also Extreme E race suits that can be unlocked as part of the festival.

Extreme E Pink Racesuit

Extreme E Yellow Racesuit

Extreme E Blue Racesuit

Extreme E Black Racesuit

Extreme E White Racesuit

Extreme E Red Racesuit

Extreme E Purple Racesuit

Extreme E Green Racesuit

On top of that, if you are a Porsche fan then the following additions should be of interest!

1971 Porsche #23 917/20 (earn 20 points, July 21 – July 27)

1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 2 by Gunther Werks (earn 20 points, July 28 – August 3)

1964 Porsche 356 C Cabriolet Emory Special (earn 20 points, August 4 – August 10)

1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – DLS (earn 20 points, August 11 – August 17)

We're not done yet! Car restrictions for Seasonal PR Stunts have undergone an update and we will see more car customisation options too - including 12 new Hot Wheels Spectraflame colours and no, you don't have to own the just released Hot Wheels expansion to get them.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Forza Horizon 5 season 10 trailer

Here is the latest Forza Horizon 5 trailer that shows off a ton of what we will see when season 10 launches.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.