Rally racing and video games are a match made in heaven and hopefully, it’s no different with the Rally Adventure DLC.

The next big Forza Horizon 5 DLC expansion is driving into view and we’ll be playing Rally Adventure soon. Very soon. It’s available on PC and Xbox tomorrow.

We’ve been treated to various famous rally racing game series over the years and Microsoft and Playground Games will be hoping that this DLC expansion can join the memorable likes of Sega Rally, V-Rally, and the Dirt franchise.

With its whole new Sierra Nueva map to explore, 10 new rally cars to drive, and rally teams to join, this DLC should, hopefully, feel like a whole new rally game.

Read on below for the Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure release date, release time, pre-order information, and everything else there is to know about the DLC. Drive to the end of the page to watch a trailer, too!

The Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure DLC release date is Wednesday 29th March 2023. This has been confirmed by the development team at Playground Games.

You will be playing the new rally stages and exploring its map very soon indeed. When exactly will it be available to play, though? Check out the details below to find out.

What is the Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure DLC release time in the UK?

The Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure DLC release time in the UK should be 5pm GMT on 29th March. This is if Steam’s countdown timer is to be believed, anyway. Expect to be able to play the DLC (after installing an update) from early evening.

Can I pre-order the Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure DLC?

You can pre-order the Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure DLC! You can pick up the Forza Horizon 5 Expansions Bundle digitally from GAME for £26.99, which includes both Rally Adventure and the Hot Wheels expansions.

Alternatively, you can pre-order the DLC separately:

Remember, you need to own the base Forza Horizon 5 game (on Game Pass is fine) to play the Rally Adventure DLC.

What do we know about the Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure DLC?

The Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure DLC expansion looks to be so big it could have been its own separate game. It brings the new Sierra Nueva map to the game along with 10 new rally cars and three rally teams to join.

The map features some impressively detailed (as you’d expect from this series) locations, including Pueblo Artza, Green Hills (grab a chili dog), and the Abandoned Quarry.

Players can unlock 27 new achievements on Xbox or Steam in the DLC, worth 500 Gamerscore on the former. You’ll also find a bunch of new in-game Accolades to earn, rewarding you with thousands of Career Points.

The races come in three styles, hosted by three rally teams:

Horizon Raptors | Hosted by Alex | Dirt & Offroad events

| Hosted by Alex | Dirt & Offroad events Grit Reapers | Hosted by Ramiro | Street-style Night Rally

| Hosted by Ramiro | Street-style Night Rally Apex Predators | Hosted by Alejandra | Asphalt Rally

Each team has eight races and a selection of PR Stunts to complete before you can take part in the Ambassador Race. Complete all three Ambassador Races and you’ll unlock the special Goliath route.

All told, it’s the biggest Forza Horizon DLC yet, with the most events to complete. Across all rally events, you will be tailed by the Horizon Rally Helicopter (it even employs a spotlight to help you see at night), which will bark out navigator callouts during races for that true rally experience. Long, hard medium, right anyone?

Finally, the 10 new cars included in the Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure DLC are as follows:

1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 'Scumbug'

2001 Ford #4 Ford Focus RS

2019 Casey Currie Motorsports #4402 Ultra 4 'Trophy Jeep'

2019 Jimco #240 Fastball Racing Spec Trophy Truck

2020 Jimco #179 Hammerhead Class 1

2021 Alumicraft #122 Class 1 Buggy

2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition

2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck

2022 Alumicraft #6165 Trick Truck

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum

Is there a trailer for the Forza Horizon 5: Rally Adventure DLC?

Yep, there is a trailer for the Rally Adventure DLC in Forza Horizon 5. Check it out below to see the new rally mode and cars in action:

