Before the Chapter 2 Remix update makes its anticipated arrival, Epic Games has unveiled huge changes to how you go about unlocking the next tier of rewards.

So, what exactly are the Fortnite XP changes? Keep on reading for everything there is to know and how it will impact the future of the game.

Fortnite XP changes explained

On 28th October 2024, Epic Games revealed that you can progress your Fortnite passes by earning XP from any mode by 1st December 2024.

Want to level up the newly-named Music Pass in Battle Royale? No problem. Fancy some LEGO Fortnite cosmetics but only play Festival? You can do that too!

The new system follows the Battle Royale battle pass where you can level up by playing any mode that Fortnite has to offer.

Once the changes are live, the Music and LEGO passes that are released will switch to a single track of free and premium rewards.

XP earned in any mode will contribute to the rewards, which can be claimed manually or automatically thanks to the useful Auto-Claim feature.

As a result of the change, Festival Points, Studs and Battle Stars will disappear on 1st December 2024, meaning XP will be the only way to obtain the rewards.

Can you purchase Fortnite XP rewards?

Yes, Fortnite will allow you to directly purchase a limited number of rewards from the battle pass.

The direct purchase method replaces the ability to buy individual levels.

This is great if you plan on unlocking a sought-after skin without having to reach a high level.

