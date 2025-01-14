Next to this, a virtual pop star will be spotlighted throughout the newest season of Fortnite Festival alongside a simplified Music Pass for that particular mode.

Naturally, to implement all of this, Epic will be taking server downtime, with the full details set to be officially announced shortly afterwards.

Thankfully, we don't have long to wait, with only hours to go until the patch goes live. For the time being, here's everything we know so far about the latest Fortnite update.

The biggest change in Fortnite will be the introduction of the lizard king, Godzilla.

As teased by Epic Games in a short clip, it appears that the gigantic monster will be stomping around the Battle Royale map, while players can either run away or look to take down the Kaiju.

It's likely to follow a similar pattern to the Doctor Doom boss that appeared in October 2024.

Meanwhile, a Godzilla skin is expected to arrive in the Item Shop on 17th January 2025. It will be a part of the current battle pass. This will be a smaller version that takes inspiration from the latest Legendary movies.

With this, rumours have speculated that a King Kong skin or coming together between the titans could happen in Fortnite.

Fortnite leaker ShinnaBR stated (via X) that a Kong collaboration is under way, with trailer text mentioning the ape as well as a car decal that has the words "Kong" written across it.

At the time of writing, Epic has not officially confirmed any King Kong appearance.

Hatsune Miku in Fortnite Festival. Epic Games

Turning our attention to Fortnite Festival, it's been confirmed that virtual Japanese pop star Hatsune Miku will stand in as the icon for Season 7.

Several skins dedicated to the singer will be available in a newly redesigned Music Pass, along with free and premium music tracks.

Four new modes are also being added to the Battle Stage: Lead Only, Drums Only, Vocals Only and Bass Only.

On top of this, Fortnite Festival itself is now available to play in local multiplayer on PlayStation and Xbox, so you can jam locally like Guitar Hero back in the day.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What are the full patch notes for Fortnite v33.20?

Godzilla x Kong. WB

The full patch notes for Fortnite v33.20 are yet to be revealed, but will shortly be confirmed once the upcoming update has been implemented.

"Prepare for devastation! Downtime for v33.20 begins at 4am ET, with matchmaking ending shortly beforehand," wrote the Fortnite Status X account.

So, thankfully we won't have long to wait. Once the patch notes are live, we'll update this piece.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile and PC.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.